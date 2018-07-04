Members of the Distinguished Gentlemen's Club of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office recently joined their mentors and the Rev. Steve Allen for a GameTruck night at Destiny Christian Center in LaPlace. Officers Keith Duronslet, Ed Greene, Daniel Reed, Graylin Burl, Kendall Harris, Stacey Millet and Michelle Piearson played video games with the young men and got better acquainted. Applications for the 2018-19 Distinguished Gentlemen's Club are now being accepted from young men in grades eight through 12. For an application, call Vernon Bailey Jr. at (985) 359-8775 or Steven Faucheux at (985) 359-8723.