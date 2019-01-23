To provide New Orleans residents with more access to the wonders of nature, the Audubon Nature Institute is beginning an Audubon Community Connect program that will provide free access, on certain dates, to the Audubon Zoo, Aquarium, Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, and Louisiana Nature Center planetarium.
The Audubon Community Connect program will involve three components:
- Orleans Parish Appreciation Days: Every Wednesday, Orleans Parish residents with one valid government-issued photo ID receive free admission with up to four guests to Audubon attractions, rotating each week from the Aquarium, Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, Zoo, and Louisiana Nature Center planetarium. The next dates will be Jan. 23, planetarium; Jan. 30, planetarium; and Feb. 6, aquarium.
- Audubon SNAP Program: Orleans Parish SNAP benefit recipients receive complimentary admission to Audubon facilities year-round, with restrictions applying during special events. SNAP participants with valid ID that matches the SNAP card and up to four guests have free admission to Audubon facilities.
- Audubon Museum Partner Pass: Audubon is partnering with the New Orleans Public Library to offer a partner pass available for check out by people with library cards. Three passes have been provided to each library in Orleans Parish and each pass provides entry for up to two adults and seven children for a two-week period.
For more information about Audubon Nature Institute’s community outreach programming, visit audubonnatureinstitute.org/community-outreach.