Looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity that the family pet can participate in?
The Southshore Chapter of Love on a Leash, the foundation for pet-provided therapy, is holding a humans-only spring orientation March 9 for those interested in seeing if volunteering is a right fit for them and their pet.
The Southshore Chapter has nearly doubled its membership since the beginning of 2018, and it's eager to add more volunteer teams to the roster.
Visiting pets bring joy, comfort and emotional support to people in nursing homes, hospice-care facilities, psychiatric hospitals, cancer wards, assisted-living centers and more, sharing the joy of pet companionship with those who can't have a pet of their own. New visiting locations have been added for 2019.
Love on a Leash therapy pets are all privately owned and visit facilities with their owners. Although the pets are primarily dogs, cats and rabbits can be evaluated and become therapy pets as well. Any dog has the potential to be a therapy pet, not just pedigrees, says Southshore Chapter leader Donna Gibson. They even welcomed a bengal cat to the chapter last year.
Therapy dogs can be any breed, size, shape, color or sex, but they must be at least a year old. Therapy pets must be good-natured; happy to be around new people and other pets; remain even-tempered and nonaggressive; and leash-trained and able to respond to simple commands such as sit, stay, down — this portion applies to dogs only.
The spring orientation will provide information on membership, evaluations and general requirements for pet therapy work. There is a $10 fee to attend (check or cash).
The sessions will be at 1 p.m. March 9 at 6226 Jefferson Highway in Harahan, at the corner of Hickory.
“Dogs are really, really good at therapy work, bringing comfort, cheer and happiness to folks, or assisting kids with reading efforts for instance. That’s because they live in the 'now' with every single day viewed as a new adventure,” Gibson said.
Love on a Leash provides a framework for therapy teams to obtain the necessary training and certification. Its mission is to support and encourage positive interaction between pets and people and to increase public awareness of the benefits of pet-provided therapy.
There are two Love on a Leash chapters in the area: the Southshore Chapter and the St. Tammany Chapter. To RSVP for the Southshore’s spring orientation on March 9, email LOALSouthShore@hotmail.com. RSVPs are encouraged but not required. For more information on the St. Tammany Chapter, email loveonaleashsttammany@gmail.com.
For more information on Love on a Leash, visit www.loveonaleash.org/.
