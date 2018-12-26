Members of the Concert Chorus and Alumni Chorus of the New Orleans Children's Chorus will perform as part of an Aretha Franklin tribute on Frenchmen Street during the CNN remote broadcast on New Year's Eve. Their performance will be between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., under the direction of Cheryl Dupont.
The New Orleans Children's Chorus is a performance-based music education program, which enjoys a national reputation for the quality of its programs. Its Concert Chorus and Alumni Chorus will be performing in Florence, Italy, in 2019.