The leaders of the Engaging New Voices and Voters Coalition effort are, from left, Barbara Kaplinsky, president of the Greater New Orleans Section of the National Council of Jewish Women; Jill Israel and Joy Braun of the Touro Synagogue Social Justice Committee; Miriam Waltzer, Maddie Fireman and Sylvia Finger of the National Council of Jewish Women; Rosalind Cook, president of the League of Women Voters of Greater New Orleans; and Caroline Good of the NCJW.