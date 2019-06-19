In June and July, the NOCCA Institute is presenting a number of arts classes for adults. They include:
- Stand-Up Comedy, Level 2, with Lauren Malara, 7 p.m. June 20, $25.
- Scriptwriting boot camp with Rosary O'Neill, 6 p.m. June 21, $225.
- LSU AgCenter workshop for food-business startups, 11 a.m. June 27, free.
- Marketing for artists and other entrepreneurs, 10 a.m. June 29, $30.
- Creole/Acadian cuisine with Chef Frank Brigtsen, 11 a.m. June 29, $175.
- Four-week improv experience with Lauren Malara, beginning at 6 p.m. July 10, $100.
- Writing the personal essay, taught by Tom Andes, 7 p.m. July 18, $135 through June 30, when the price increases to $150.
For a full list of Creative Class offerings. visit NOCCAInstitute.eventbrite.com.