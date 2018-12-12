HONOR STUDENTS: The Nunez Community College chapter of the Gamma Beta Phi recently held its induction ceremony. Faculty, staff, students and their families gathered for the induction of Dionne Small, of Gretna; Tamara Castigtiola, Chalmette; Aubrey Romano, Slidell; Latoria Clay, Slidell; Megan Broussard, New Orleans; Michael Breazeale, Folsom; Carlos Sanchez, St. Bernard; Lauren Vaillancourt, Slidell; Charlene Smith, Violet; Andrea Gonzales, Port Sulphur; Michaelah Winesberry, Violet; Jonique Miller, Port Sulphur; Gabrielle Gremillion, Chalmette; Taylor Gremillion, St. Bernard; Derielle Demolle, Pointe à la Hache; Janie Fuller, Chalmette; and Zandra Paige, Marrero.
FOUNDERS DAY: Every year, in the week of Isaac Delgado’s birthday, Delgado Community College honors his memory and legacy with a ceremonial visit to his tomb in Metairie Cemetery. Officers of the Alumni Association joined with Institutional Advancement department staff members and Chancellor William Wainwright to visit the tomb. The bachelor businessman and philanthropist was born in Kingston, Jamaica, on Nov. 23, 1839. By the time of his death in 1912, he had amassed a fortune as a sugar broker, and his estate funded not only the establishment of the Isaac Delgado Central Trades School, but also the New Orleans Museum of Art and an expansion of Charity Hospital.
XAVIER CHEMISTRY: Xavier University’s chemistry program ranks No. 1 in Louisiana and No. 59 nationwide according to a report by College Factual, a leading online source of college data analytics and insights. Among seven colleges in the state, Xavier has achieved this ranking two years in a row. The program also was ranked No. 59 out of 435 schools nationwide, putting it in the top 15 percent of all chemistry programs.
ACCOUNTING COMPETITORS: A team of LSU accounting students is advancing to compete in Deloitte’s national 2019 Audit Innovation Campus Challenge to be held in April at Deloitte University in Westlake, Texas. Area students on the LSU team included Alyssa Azuara, of Covington, and Trevor Maggio, of New Orleans. The team competed Nov. 16 in Houston against other regional universities, including Trinity University, University of Kansas, University of Arkansas, Oklahoma State University and University of Mississippi. Along with LSU, Baylor University was selected to advance to the national competition, according to a news release.