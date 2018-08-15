The A's & Aces 10 and Under Excellence Team was one of 12 USTA National Junior Tennis and Learning teams selected from across the country to attend the 2018 Excellence Teams Cup in College Park, Maryland. It competed in various tennis and educational events. This is the third consecutive year the local team has been selected to participate.
Off the court, the A's & Aces Team placed second in sportsmanship. Team member Teah Johnson received first place for her essay.
A's & Aces placed eighth overall. They defeated Chicago and Dallas but lost to New York teams Harlem and the Bronx, and Boston.
Teams were chosen from more than 350 nonprofit youth development organizations came from Nevada, Maryland, Minnesota, Georgia, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania in the NJTL network that provide free or low-cost tennis and education programming to more than 200,000 under-resourced youth. Teams competed in matches, relay races and multiple academic activities, including an essay contest, a spelling bee and a monuments quiz.