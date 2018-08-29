The Labor Day weekend is coming up, and many of us will be taking one last trip to the beach before the summer ends. Taking the family dog on vacation can be fun for all, and easier, too, because it won't be necessary to find a dog sitter. However, careful planning and research are needed to make a trip to the coast successful when pets are in tow.
Before deciding if a beach vacation should include the four-legged family members, consider the following:
Travel: Rest stops and outdoor dining will take the place of going into restaurants when pets are on board.
To beach or not to beach: Is it legal to have pets on the beach where you're going? I was researching a Florida vacation and found the beach I was interested in now requires a permit to have a dog there.
Beach rules: Be clear on other rules as well. Some beaches require pets to be leashed at all times, while others allow off-leash play.
Lodging: If spending the night, make sure where you're staying is pet-friendly and your group meets any restrictions on the size, weight and number of pets.
Manners: Just as with a dog park, the beach is a place for obedient and friendly dogs. If Fido is anti-social and not used to being in public or to new settings, the beach may not be the best idea.
Drinking water: Dogs get dehydrated quickly. A dog visiting the beach will need access to shade and lots of fresh water (not Gulf or ocean salt water) to keep them hydrated in the heat.
Sun protection: Sunscreen is for dogs, too! Pet stores carry dog-specific sunscreen, and it should be used on dogs with lighter coats and on sensitive spots, such as the pet’s nose and the tips of his ears.
Water safety: If Fido is adventurous but not a good swimmer, make sure to bring a doggy life jacket.
Travel basics: A secure collar with proper identification tags, up-to-date vaccinations and a microchip are checklist items that are crucial before traveling. In the event that you should become separated, these will help you be reunited with your dog.
The beach is not for every dog. If a dog is stressed easily or doesn’t do well in unfamiliar situations, it may be best to leave them at home, or in the hotel or condo, while the family enjoys some fun in the sun.
Events
WEDNESDAY: Basic Manners class starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Louisiana SPCA. The five-week group training class, taught by a certified trainer, covers behaviors such as sit, down, stay, come, leave-it and focus. Learn to communicate with your dog via reward-based methods that are fun for both dogs and humans. Register in advance at la-spca.org/grouptraining or email training@la-spca.org.
THURSDAY: Join the Louisiana SPCA for a Cat Café like you’ve never seen. Cat Café, hosted at NO Fleas Market, allows visitors to snuggle with cats and kittens while enjoying refreshments and discounted shopping. All proceeds go toward the animals at the Louisiana SPCA. Space is limited, and advanced registration is required. To register, visit la-spca.org/catcafe.
SATURDAY: From noon to 4 p.m., Animal Rescue New Orleans holds an adoption event at Petco, 3520 Veterans Blvd., in Metairie. Adoptable dogs and cats will be on-site, and volunteers will have information on fostering and volunteering. For more info, email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.