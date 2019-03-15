Dashing dachshunds Mar 15, 2019 - 7:00 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Wiener dogs keep an eye on the competition as they run. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO Buy Now Jon Detrinis holds up his dog Douie to the delight of the crowd after winning the championship race. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO Buy Now Issy Manley, center, and her friend Quinn Sears record the third heat of the wiener dog races with their phones. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO Buy Now Rikki Hegwood holds her dog, Dottie Danger, who came in fourth during the fourth heat. 'All this training for nothing,' said Brad Hester, Dottie Danger's other owner. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tucked between the horse races like a hot dog between halves of a bun, wiener dogs took to the track at the Fair Grounds Race Course on March 9 for several exciting heats. Both the fans and the dogs seemed to love the event. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Fair Grounds Weiner Dogs Dachshound Races View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email