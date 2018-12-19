An inside story Dec 19, 2018 - 12:50 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Cabrini High School students act out a living nativity scene. Advocate photo by MAX BECHERER Annie Bishop, age 6, give a high-five to Santa. Advocate photo by MAX BECHERER Buy Now Cabrini dance team members throw candy to the crowd. Advocate photo by MAX BECHERER Buy Now Elin List, age 2, sings with the help of Crescent Cradle director Lauren Hartley. Advocate photo by MAX BECHERER Buy Now Santa greets the crowd from the stage at Cabrini High School's 'Christmas on the Bayou.' Advocate photo by MAX BECHERER Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rain turned Cabrini High School's Christmas on the Bayou into Christmas in the gym Dec. 8, but the festivities and good spirits went on, with music, performances and the arrival of Santa. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. New Orleans Breaking News Stay in the know about New Orleans' biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! Sign up Manage Lists Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Cabrini High View comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. New Orleans Breaking News Stay in the know about New Orleans' biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! New Orleans Morning Roundup New Orleans news updates are sent each weekday morning. Stay informed. Signup today! Sign up Manage Lists Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Karen Taylorgist504.636.7434Online submission orContact by e-mail Letter to the editor Send a letter to the editor to voice your opinion.