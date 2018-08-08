Help the Sisters of the Holy Family serve people in need in our community by attending Heavenly Host of Stars, a musical and culinary gala that includes a patron party from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and a concert from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.
Tickets are $125, and sponsorships start at $300. Proceeds will be used for medical and retirement needs of elderly nuns in the Catholic order and for their ministries.
The concert will feature four-time Grammy nominee Jeffrey Osborne, Sharon Martin, Wanda Rouzan and Connie and Dwight Fitch, accompanied by the Chris Severin Band. Norman Robinson will serve as master of ceremonies, and honorary chair couples are Paul and Donna Flower and Joseph and Becky Jaeger.
The Sisters of the Holy Family order was founded in New Orleans in 1842 by Henriette Delille, a free woman of color. She and religious companions Juliette Gaudin and Josephine Charles began a ministry of educating slaves and caring for the sick, elderly and disenfranchised.
Today, the sisters’ mission includes the social and pastoral care of families, a prison ministry and housing for low-income senior citizens. For information, visit sistersoftheholyfamily.com or call the order’s office of development at (504) 241-3088.
Halloween scream park
New Orleans City Park and The Mortuary Haunted Mansion are joining forces to create a Scout Island Scream Park that will open for 17 days in October, just in time for Halloween. Applications are being accepted for crew and cast members from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Arbor Room at Popp Fountain, 10 Diagonal Drive.
Along with actors and performers, also needed are stage managers and assistant managers; audio, video and lighting technicians; scenic art, prop and set builders; costume staff; make-up artists; cashiers and ticket takers; and catering attendants.
Those applying must be 18 and have a résumé and portfolio if applicable. City Park participates in E-Verify, an internet-based system that allows businesses to determine the eligibility of their employees to work in the United States.
For information, visit scoutislandscreampark.com/employment/. For a park map visit neworleanscitypark.com.
Chefs gala
The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation will host its 7th annual Gold Medal Chefs Gala and Hospitality Awards event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom inside the Morial New Orleans Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd.
The evening includes a cocktail hour, a five-course dinner, auctions and award presentations. This year’s gold medal Louisiana chefs include Jana Billio, of Restaurant R’evolution; Scot Craig, of Katie’s and Francesca; Michael Gulotta, of Maypop and MoPho; Cart Schaubhut, of DTB; and Amy Sins, of Langlois.
The gala will feature celebrity chef Jose Garces, of the Garces Restaurant Group in Philadelphia, who will prepare one of the evening’s dinner courses.
“The foundation is excited to showcase such a recognized chef, father, farmer, food and drink lover, restaurateur, James Beard Award winner, author and Iron Chef,” foundation president and co-founder David Blitch said about Garces.
Gala proceeds will support the foundation programs, including a hospitality worker grant program that provides financial assistance during times of crisis. Tickets begin at $200. For information visit goldmedalchefs.com and louisianahospitality.org.
Backpack giveaway
InspireNOLA Charter Schools will host a back-to-school backpack giveaway at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Andrew Wilson Charter School, 3617 Gen. Pershing St. The backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be available on a first-come basis.
Plant sale
The New Orleans Botanical Garden will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 11, at City Park’s Pelican Greenhouse, 2 Celebration Drive, near Henry Thomas Drive south of the Interstate 610 underpass.
A variety of plants will be available, including annuals, perennials, roses, gingers, succulents and native plants. Bring a wagon to carry plants and arrive early for the best selections. For information visit neworleanscitypark.com.