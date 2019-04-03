Throughout April, the library is celebrating the Association for Library Service to Children’s national initiative called Diversity In Action with a series of programs featuring stories and crafts from countries around the world.
Children also can earn a free book by getting their Diversity In Action passports stamped four times.
The program is designed to emphasize the importance of literacy for all children from all backgrounds. It is a commitment to introducing children and their families to diverse books, languages and cultures.
Diversity In Action passports are available at all library locations, and passport stamps can be earned by attending a program event, learning a greeting in another language, reading a book about another country or culture, reading a bilingual book, listening to music from another country or culture, or coloring a flag from another country.
The first event will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Alvar Library, 913 Alvar St. Sweden will be the featured country.
Diversity In Action programs are open to all families and caregivers with children of all ages. To see the full schedule, visit nolalibrary.org.
COMICS AND ZINES: The fifth annual New Orleans Comics and Zine Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. The festival is open to all ages and will include comic and zine discussions, workshops, exhibits and more.
WOMEN IN BUSINESS: The exhibit "Women Business & Property Owners in New Orleans 1819-1927" is on display on the third floor of the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave., in the Louisiana Division/City Archives & Special Collections area.
The exhibit celebrates the contributions of women by describing the lives and achievements of several dozen female property and business owners in 19th- and early 20th-century New Orleans. It highlights popular figures like the Baroness Pontalba as well as everyday shop owners. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 31.
TEA TASTING: The Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave., will host a tea tasting from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Those who attend will enjoy complimentary rare teas provided by Tandem Tea.
CIVIL RIGHTS LECTURE: Viola Washington, of the Welfare Rights Organization, will present a lecture on the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King and the contribution of black women to the civil rights movement. The lecture will be held at the Nora Navra Library, 1902 St. Bernard Ave., from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Monday, April 8.
TAX HELP: AARP is offering free tax preparation assistance at several library locations. A picture ID, Social Security card, income documents, previous year’s completed taxes and any other appropriate tax documents are required for assistance. Times and locations are:
- Algiers Regional Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, through April 15. 3014 Holiday Drive.
- East New Orleans Regional: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through April 10. 5641 Read Blvd.
- Latter Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 9. 5120 St. Charles Ave.
- Normal Mayer Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 11. 3001 Gentilly Blvd.