Four generations of the Kelly family gathered in Metairie recently to celebrate the 80th birthday of Mary Ann Kelly of Kenner. From left are her grandson Philip M. Kelly IV holding her great-granddaughter Dorothy Faye Kelly, Mary Ann Kelly and her son Philip M. Kelly III. The gathering was at the home of Michael Kelly, another of her three sons. One highlight of the party, according to daughter-in-law Susan Conley, was when Mary Ann Kelly, her three siblings and several cousins struck a pose like that captured in a photo taken of them decked out for Mardi Gras when she was 11 years old.