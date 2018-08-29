COMMUNITY EVENTS
PARKS AND REC WEBSITE: St. Charles Parish has launched a new site for the Department of Parks and Recreation at www.lscpparksandrec.com. The site will make it easier for residents to access when registering for programs, activities and facility rentals.
FRENCH CLASSES: Register by Sept. 3 for Alliance Français of New Orleans traditional language classes, thematic classes and workshops for adults. All traditional classes are immersion-style and taught in French. Courses begin Sept. 10. For costs and information on placements and schedules, see af-neworleans.org or call (504) 568-0770.
BINGO AND BREWS: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts an evening of the games and liquid libations at Port Orleans Brewing, 4124 Tchoupitoulas St., at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29. For more information, call (504) 896-2345.
MEDICARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY SEMINAR: Learn about benefits, how to apply and the best options for each individual at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Martin Luther King Community center, 1042 31st St., Kenner. The program, featuring speakers from the Council on Aging, is sponsored by the city's Department of Community Development. Call (504) 466-0697.
HURRICANE KATRINA COMMEMORATIVE: The annual ceremony will be held at the Katrina Monument in Shell Beach at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, in memory of the St. Bernard residents who lost their lives due to the hurricane. St. Bernard Transit Department will provide bus transportation. The bus will leave Chalmette High School’s Ninth Grade Academy at 10:45 a.m. and return after the ceremony. For information, contact Lenor Duplessis (504) 278-4331.
SINGERS INVITED: Louisiana Ovation Vocal Ensemble of the River Parishes seeks singers for the 2018 season. No experience is required, no auditions are held and the group is open to all ages. Rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Lafon Performing Arts Center, 275 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling. For information, call (985) 652-0162 or visit Ovation's page on Facebook.
BMX GOLD CUP: Gretna BMX Raceway, 800 Gretna Blvd., will host the Gold Cup Final of the Mardi Gras Extreme competitive cycling event Sept. 7-9. Admission is free for spectators. The raceway is a volunteer-run facility to provide opportunities for competitive cycling. For more information, see www.usabmx.com/tracks/1740.
CATHOLICS IN NEW ORLEANS: Bishop Fernand Cheri will lead a panel discussion on the black Catholic experience in New Orleans, "All Along This Pilgrim Journey," at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, in Schulte Hall at Notre Dame Seminary, 2901 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The archdiocese's Tricentennial Lecture Series will continue with a multicultural panel presentation on Oct. 3. For information, visit nolacatholic.org/tricentennial-celebrations.
BACK TO SCHOOL FAIRS: St. Charles Parish Library will host two fairs to show students, parents and educators how the library can help them. The first will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 8, at West Regional Library at 105 Lakewood Drive in Luling. The second will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at East Regional library, 160 W. Campus Drive, Destrehan. For information, call (985) 764-2366 or write to amy.duke@myscpl.org.
SMART DRIVER CLASS: The AARP will hold a Smart Driver Class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. The course is open to all. Participants receive a certificate that may quality them for auto insurance discounts. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Call for Dr. Carl Drichta for registration and information at (504) 302-1712.
ARTILLERY DEMONSTRATIONS: Join the Baratarian cannon crew for free demonstrations and discussions of gunnery skills and strategies during the Battle of New Orleans era from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, as part of the National Park Service's 1815 Alive. The site is the Chalmette Battlefield of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. (504) 281-0510 or www.nps.gov/jela.
FALL BIRD MIGRATION: "What Flies North Must Fly South" will be a two-night program on migration by Wendy Rihner, education chair of the local chapter of the Audubon Society, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Subjects covered include:
- common migrants in September include blue grosbeak, indigo bunting and paint bunting, seeking native grass and weed seeds at the edges of agricultural fields.
- yellow warblers, common in the fall, head directly to the Gulf Coast and then turn west to the coastal bend of Texas.
- many shorebirds pass through in September and October, including sandpipers, plovers, dowitchers, dunlin and Wilson’s snipe.
For more information, call (504) 889-8143.
SNAP ASSISTANCE: The City of Kenner Hispanic Resource Center and Second Harvest Food Bank sponsor information and assistance sessions Sept. 14 and 28 at 4312 Florida Ave., Kenner, for those eligible for Louisiana food stamp applications. Sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon. For information, call (504) 469-2570. For information on Second Harvest, call (855) 392-9338; for SNAP, call the Department of Children and Family services (888) 524-3578 then 1, 3, 1, 2, 6.
POT LUCK: The Wego Cookers, a local Louisiana Dutch Oven Society, with meet at 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15, at Bayou Segentte State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, with cooking instructions and sampling. Admissionis free but park admission rates apply. For information, call (504) 756-7853.
NOLA BLUEDOO: Tulane Cancer Center's fifth annual walk/run to raise funds for prostate cancer research will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Uptown campus, 6823 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Blue attire is encouraged. The post-race party will include food, live entertainment and more. Advance registration is $30, a party pass is $25. For information, visit www.nolabluedoorun.org or contact Melanie Cross at (504) 988-6592 or mcross@tulane.edu.
LEGAL ASSISTANCE: The City of Kenner Hispanic Resource Center, the PRO BONO Project and Ferriol Perez, LLC, will sponsor legal consultations in civil matters only for those who meet income guidelines from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15, at 4312 Florida Ave. For information, call (504) 469-2570.
HISTORY LECTURE: As part of the Nunez History Lecture Series, Ron Chapman will discuss "Framing the Constitution -- The Great Debate" Monday, Sept. 17, Constitution Day. The lecture will be in the Nunez Auditorium, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette.
CHAPELLE CRAFT FAIR: The 20th anniversary Archbishop Chapelle High School craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at 8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metaire. The free fair, sponsored by the parents club, features more than 200 vendors. For information, see archbishopchapelle.org.
KENNEDY CLASS OF ’73 REUNION: Members of the graduating class of John F. Kennedy High School, which was closed after Hurricane Katrina, will gather for a weekend of activities Oct. 5-7 at various locations in New Orleans. For more information, including costs, call (504) 282-8233.
Meetings
JUNG SOCIETY: "The Erotic Psyche" will be the lecture at the Tuesday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. meeting of the C.G. Jung Society by Jungian Analyst Marilyn Marshall. The lecture will be at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans. $15, $10 students, free for members. For information, see www.jungneworleans.org.
Honors
Benefits
TOP CHEF RECONCILE: Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 4, for the Oct. 14 culinary competition at 1631 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Six teams compete to create dishes with a mystery ingredient. Each team has a Cafe Reconcile alum, a home cook and a professional chef. Cost is $75-$125. Call (504) 568-1157 or go to cafereconcile.org.
PIGS, PEARLS, PINTS AND PINOT: Billed as "a Hoggystyle pop-up," the Saturday, Sept. 8, event benefits Chef Carl Schaubhut in his cancer battle. Slated for 6 p.m. at Dos Jefes, 5535 Tchoupitoulas St., the event features pork, oysters, local brews and music. Tickets are $40; 21 and older only. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com.
"SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER": David Batiste and the Gladiators, with special guest Batiste Fathers and Sons, will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, in a concert to raise funds for special needs children. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle for a trip to Capetown, South Africa. Tickets range from $35 and up. For more information, www.etix.com.
SOFAB EARLY BIRD SOIREE TICKETS: Discounted tickets are on sale through Sept. 14 for the Southern Food and Beverage Museum's 10th anniversary Soiree and Street Party on Friday, Oct. 19, at 1504 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with Champagne and light bites, followed by the street celebration with food, cocktails, live music, a silent auction and more. Tickets start at $50. For information and tickets, see natfab.org/soiree-tickets.
RED, WHITE AND ROUX: The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish plans a fundraiser for scholarship and community service projects at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Chateau Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner. Cost is $60 and includes dinner, dancing, prizes and an auction. For information, contact Jane Schwary at (504) 710-5504 or jschwaryaj@yahoo.com.
MINI ART BOX AUCTION: Community Visions Unlimited and the Eiffel Society will hold a street gallery event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at 2040 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, with a chance to meet utility art box artists. More than 183 boxes around the metro area have been painted. Mini versions of the boxes will be auctioned. Tickets are $10. Visit cvunola.org.