COMMUNITY EVENTS
STEELPAN DRUMS: Retired members of the U.S. Navy Steel Band — which performed more than 20,000 concerts worldwide and helped spread the popularity of Caribbean music — will reunite for a one-night performance and lecture at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Historic New Orleans Collection's Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St., New Orleans. Presented in conjunction with the exhibition "New Orleans Medley: Sounds of the City," the event will explore the steel drum as a musical instrument and its repertoire. Tickets $5-$10. hnoc.org.
ART SHOW: The St. Bernard Art Guild will hold a Spring Art Show and Sale on Saturday, June 8, at Studio Inferno, 6601 St. Claude Ave., Arabi. The awards reception will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, with presentation at 6 p.m. Art will remain on display through June 14. For information, contact junkween@sbsglobal.net. For more on entering, contact guild President Beth Vincent at pixbybethvincent@gmail.com.
EQUALITY DAY: Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at Family Equality Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 at Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. Games, activities, food and more are on tap for the entire family. For information, visit longuevue.com.
MOVIES AT THE ZOO: Audubon Zoo will continue the popular Dinner and a ZOOvie Series at 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, with a showing of the animated latest in the "Jurassic" installments: "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Gates open at 6 p.m., along with the zoo's aquatic play areas Gator Run Lazy River and Cool Zoo. Movies are shown in the Capital One Bank Field. Food trucks and some concessions are open, or families may bring dinner, with blankets and chairs. Online tickets are $6 for the movie, plus $7 for the Cool Zoo. For information, visit auduboninstitute.org.
MEETINGS
ENERGY OPTIONS: "Solar Alternatives" will be the topic of Jeff Cantin's presentation at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Audubon Zoo's Dominion Auditorium, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The program is the New Orleans Group, Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club meeting, open to the public.
NARFE: The Vernon N. Landry Chapter 1398 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Rocky and Carlos Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway. All active and retired federal/postal employees are encouraged to attend. Col. John Catalanotte will address issues to include the president’s 2020 budget proposal. For information, contact pamela.e.marks1953@gmail.com
HONORS
STERLING AWARD: The Edward A. Dufresne Community Center in St. Charles Parish has received the Sterling Achievement Award for contributions in the areas of community and economic development. The center was chosen by the state Office of Community Development Disaster Recovery Unit to nominate for the award over all disaster recovery projects completed in Louisiana and then went on to compete at the national level.
QUARTERLY HONORS: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald Turlich recently gave quarterly honors to employees. Deputy Joseph Francis, of the District 1 Patrol Division and the K-9 Unit; Deputy Chazmin Encalade, of the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center; and Deputy Colby Albro, also of the center, were honored for their contributions.
CERTIFICATION: Lt. Jason Raborn, a patrol supervisor and member of SWAT for the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office, is now certified as a Louisiana Peace Officer Standards and Training firearms instructor and will be working with fellow officers in the department to train them in becoming more proficient with firearms.
REUNIONS
ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY: The alumnae of St. Joseph's Academy will hold a 50-year reunion at 11 a.m. June 8 at Ralph's on the Park, 900 City Park Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $40. For information, contact Dianne Volpe at diannev6@att.net.
WEST JEFFERSON ’69: The alumni of the West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. June 29 at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $70 per person Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of ’69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
BENEFITS
DENIM AND DIAMONDS: Swans Inc., organized in 1952 by 10 educators at Kenner Colored High School, will hold its Biennial Denim and Diamonds Party with a Purpose at 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Little Zion Multiplex Center, 607 Webster St., Kenner. Tickets are $20 and raise funds to support college students and the 2020 Debutante/Junior Court Experiences. Music, dancing, refreshments, raffles and giveaways will be included. This is an adults-only affair, and adults may bring their beverage of choice. Tickets may be purchased via eventbrite.com/swansinc.
KIDS & SUMMER
ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER CAMPS: St. Charles Catholic High School is presenting a number of summer camp programs for children ages 4-17. For information, call (985) 652-3809 or visit www.stcharlescatholic.org.
- Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 12-15, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 10-14, $100, contact Jeff Montz at (504) 609-7191.
- Athletic Performance Camp for boys and girls in grades seven through 12, with session times available through July 18 on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Contact Courtland Taylor at taylor.courtland@stcharlescatholic.org.
- Starstepper mini camp for ages 4-13, from 9 a.m. to noon June 10-13, $50, contact Sarah Faucheux at (985) 817-9883 or faucheux.sarah@stcharlescatholic.org.
- Cheerleader mini camp for ages 4-13, 9 a.m. to noon June 17-20, $50, contact Denille Monica at (225) 445-1018 or scccheer19@gmail.com.
- Soccer Camp for boys and girls ages 4-13, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 24-28, $20 per day or $80 per week, contact Michelle Lemoine at (504) 952-8373 or mlemoine8@yahoo.com.
- Football Camp for ages 7-13, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 15-19 excepting Wednesday, $100, contact Frank Monica at (985) 652-3809, ext. 108, or (504) 915-0374.
STEM SCIENCE CAMP: Science, technology, engineering and math will be a part of the St. Bernard Parish school system's program at the Maumus Science Center in Arabi. Students entering first through fifth grade can participate. The first session is from June 10-14 and the second from June 17-21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those entering sixth through eighth grade will participate in the June 24-28 session. Tuition is $150 per week. Cash or money order should be made out to St. Bernard Parish School Board and returned to 200 East St. Bernard Highway with registration packet. For information, go to sbpsb.org/summercamp or (504) 301-2000.
FOOTBALL CAMP: Holy Cross Football Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22-July 26 at 5500 Paris Ave., New Orleans. The camp is open to boys ages 8 to 13. Cost is $150. Drills will be noncontact and football-specific. Participants will learn strength and conditioning. Concessions will be available for purchase. Register at holycrosstigers.com. For information, email coach Adam Giglio at agiglio@holycrosstigers.com.
SWIMMING LESSONS: The St. Bernard Parish School Board will sponsor swimming lessons at the Chalmette High School swimming pool to current first through fifth graders who are residents of St. Bernard Parish. The session is June 10-21 and consists of 10 one-hour swim classes taught by certified water safety instructors. A lifeguard will also be on duty. Classes begin at noon each day and run throughout the day with the final class beginning at 3:15 p.m. There is a $50 charge per session. To register or for more information, visit sbpsb.org/swim or call Yvette McNamara at (504) 301-2000.
MUSIC CAMP: Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts will offer three sessions of summer music camp at three schools in the metro area beginning 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends July 8 through July 26. Campers choose five to eight instrumental or vocal programs, including piano, voice, drum, guitar, wind, brass, chorus, jazz band, rock/pop band, ballet, tap and hip-hop. Call (985) 231-0875 or laapa.com. Schools and addresses are:
- River Ridge School of Music and Dance: 2020 Dickory Ave., Suite 220, Harahan
- Mandeville School of Music: 105 Campbell Blvd. No. 1, Mandeville
- Covington School of Music: 1111 Village Walk Building B, Covington.