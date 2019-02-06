Flower power Feb 6, 2019 - 2:29 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now The runner-up in the best large- to very-large nonreticulata category Advocate photo by RENE MERINO Buy Now Camellia blooms of the Ville de Nantes variety, grown by Forrest Latta, received a blue ribbon. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO Buy Now The blooms were grown in a greenhouse by Jim Smelley. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO Buy Now Maria Thibodeaux returns flowers to the display tables after judging. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO Buy Now Raynel Chaplain points out the Punkin variety to her daughter-in-law. The two women purchased a camellia of the Punkin variety and were looking for an example of its bloom. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO Buy Now A camellia bloom of the Tango variety is one of many greenhouse-grown blooms on display. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO Buy Now Camellia blooms grown by Jim Smelley are on display. Advocate photo by RENE MERINO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The many blossoms were a treat for the eyes as the Camellia Club of New Orleans held its annual show and sale Jan. 26 at Delgado Community College in New Orleans. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Camellia Show View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email