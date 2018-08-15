East St. John Preparatory Academy, ravaged by fire in the early days of the 2015-16 school year, will be ready for students this fall. Principal Johnika Gayden-Gaines cut the ribbon Aug. 4 to officially open the school at 400 Ory Drive, LaPlace.
Since the main parts of the building were damaged, students have been attending class at the Leon Godchaux campus.
The 65,000-square-foot building includes new construction and renovation of undamaged areas and components. The addition includes an administrative and assembly wing with a new library/media center, teachers' lounge and work spaces, student commons area and cafetorium space with a stage for performances. The gymnasium remains under construction.