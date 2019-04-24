It’s been a little more than three years since Kelley Dair’s twin brother, Scott McGuire, was killed by a drunken driver.
This Saturday, Dair and others who have lost loved ones to drunken driving will participate in the New Orleans chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's New Orleans Walk Like MADD 5K walk and fundraiser at La Salle Park, 6600 Airline Drive, Metairie.
“Scott was a New Orleans special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, and his dreams were shattered the morning of January 2016 when he was on the sidewalk and was hit by a drunk driver,” Dair said. “Scott died nine days later.”
According to a June 7, 2016, article in the Miami Herald, McGuire and another agent were in South Beach working an investigation at 2 a.m. Jan. 15. The two agents had just hailed a taxi cab when Jordana Rosales made a wide U-turn into the intersection, the article said. Instead of stopping, she veered onto the sidewalk and plowed into McGuire and the other agent.
At the time of the accident, Rosales was a student at the Florida International University. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and DUI manslaughter. And in February 2018, Rosales was sentenced to seven years in prison.
“Scott and his wife had been together 20 years, and they were soul mates,” Dair said. “And their 5-year-old son, Finn, loved Scott so much. He was a hands-on dad who taught Finn something new every day. And Scott was as selfless in life as he was in death — he was an organ donor who saved many lives.”
Dair, who is this year’s volunteer chairperson for the walk, said about 150 participants are expected.
“This year we have more participants than the year before,” Dair said. “Last year we raised approximately $10,000 and we are on track this year to raise at least $25,000. The money raised is through corporate sponsorships, individual donations and from the walkers registering for the event.”
The walk will begin with registration from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., with the walk from 8 a.m. to noon. For those interested in walking, the fee is $15 for ages 5 to 21, and $20 for those 21 and older. Also, volunteers are needed to help before, during and after the event.
After the walk, there will be food and music.
“Families experience a lifetime of grief and loss due to the poor decisions of impaired drivers,” Dair said. “Some people think they are invincible or that they are good at driving impaired.
"I hope from this event people will get a better understanding of the devastation that can be caused by drunk and drugged driving.”
For more information and to register for Saturday’s event go to the website www.walklikemadd.org/neworleans
Benefit concert
A concert to benefit two local organizations will be held at 7 p.m. May 1 at First English Lutheran Church, 3701 Cleary Ave., Metairie.
Tickets are $10. Proceeds will help send the American Legion Band Post No. 377 to the 100th anniversary of the American Legion’s National Competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will help the youth group at First English attend the National Youth Gathering in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Tickets are available in the First English Church office, at the door or at www.firstenglish.ticketbud.com
Library supporters to meet
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold a general meeting at 10 a.m. May 1 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Guest speaker is Paul Pastorek, a member and director for the Greater New Orleans Iris Society and the Society for Louisiana Irises. His topic will be "The Vanishing Louisiana Wild Iris — The Struggle to Conserve the Louisiana Wild Iris Amidst Human Development."
Prior to Pastorek's presentation, members will vote to approve the 2019-20 budget for the organization.
For more information, call the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library at (504) 455-2665 or email friendsjpl@yahoo.com.