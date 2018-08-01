Orleans Parish Assessor Erroll Williams has opened his rolls for informal appeals through Aug. 15 for in-person discussions and through Aug. 20 for online appeals.
“You do not dispute the property assessment because you think your taxes are too high. That is a discussion to take up with the taxing authorities,” Williams said. “You should see me because you think the value placed on your property is inaccurate due to estimations on its size, comparable sales or market values.”
To contest an assessment value, people are advised to have an assessment letter and any additional documentation to support their claim, such as a recent appraisal, a builder’s contract, photos or insurance coverage of the property, Williams said.
No appointments are necessary; people will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis at all locations.
The assessor rolls will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations:
- City Hall, 1300 Perdido St., fourth floor
- Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan St., first floor
- Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, second floor.
Visiting with the Assessor’s Office at one of the locations above is regarded as an informal appeal. Property owners may bypass this step and file a formal appeal with the Orleans Parish Board of Review online at nolaassessor.com.
To file online, click the "E-File" link on the left side of the home page, then click "Appeal of Taxable Valuation." The link will be operational through Aug. 20.