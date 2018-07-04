Craig Bauer, a history professor at Holy Cross University, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kenner North Kiwanis Club. He discussed his recent research into the manufacture of 235 PBY Catalina patrol bombers in New Orleans from May 1943 to September 1945. The plant site on Franklin Avenue across from Lakefront Arena is now in use by the Orleans Levee Board. From left are Roy Taylor, Pete Hansen, Craig Bauer, Kevin Nolan, Carroll Trosclair and Doris Rappold. KNK meets Thursdays at 7 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel at 2150 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Kenner.