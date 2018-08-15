The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute honored its recently graduated Class of 2018 and incoming Class of 2019 at the annual luncheon at City Park's Pavilion of the Two Sisters.
The group gathered private sector senior executives, civic leaders and elected officials at the event, which was themed “Driving the Economy Through Quality of Life,” and featured presentations by representatives from the park and Greater New Orleans Inc.
“NORLI strives to be the point of convergence for thought, leadership and action,” said Stephen Reuther, the institute's executive director. “That effort culminates every year with the graduation of one NORLI class and the beginning of another. Our primary goal is to empower our alumni to drive the changes that make New Orleans and the region even stronger.”
Patty Riddlebarger, vice chair, also announced plans for New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute Fusion, an annual initiative designed to bring together national and regional thought leaders to provide a platform to influence the national, regional and local conversation. The theme of this year’s Fusion conference will be “Climate Change: Embracing the Leadership Challenge.” The conference is planned for fall.
Robert W. Becker, CEO of City Park, and Michael Hecht, president and CEO of GNO Inc., were the keynote speakers.