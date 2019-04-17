EGGSTRAVAGANZA: New Orleans Recreation Development Commission will hold an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday at the Lafitte Greenway, Mid-City, from North Claiborne to North Carrollton avenues. For more information, visit www.nordc.org.
HOPPIN' DOWN THE RIVER: Go aboard the Paddlewheeler Creole Queen for the annual Hoppin’ Down the River Cruise with Bourgeois the Bunny. See and hold a live alligator, play games, get faces painted, and enjoy a full lunch buffet complete with Easter treats. The cruise departs at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $59 for adults, $39 for children ages 3-12, and $10 for children 2 and under.
SUNRISE SERVICES: Algiers United Methodist Church, 637 Opelousas Ave., New Orleans, plans a slate of services for Easter. At 7:15 p.m. Thursday will be the Maundy Thursday service. At 6:30 a.m. Sunday will be the Easter Sunrise Service on the Mississippi River levee at 330 Morgan St. At 11 a.m., the Easter worship service will be held at the church. For information, call (504) 361-1334.
SUNRISE SERVICE: Munholland United Methodist Church will hold an inaugural outdoor sunrise service at 6 a.m. Sunday at Bayou Metairie Park at Metairie Road and Labarre Drive. The Community Sunrise Easter Service includes music and a dramatic monologue. Chairs are encouraged at the casual service.
HISTORIC FRENCH QUARTER EASTER PARADE: Carriages, convertibles and chapeaux are the part of this traditional parade at 9:45 a.m. Sunday from Antoine's Restaurant, 713 St. Louis St., and rolls to St. Louis Cathedral for 11 a.m. mass, followed by a promenade to Jackson Square before returning to Antoine's for a presentation of awards for bonnets, baskets and apparel. For information, visit www.frenchquarter.com.
CHRIS OWENS FRENCH QUARTER EASTER PARADE: The parade rolls at 1 p.m. Sunday from the Omni Royal Orleans, 621 St. Louis St. The celebration starts with a hat contest, silent auction and entertainment before riders mount floats and ride through the French Quarter, starting at Royal and St. Louis streets and returning to the hotel for a Champagne brunch. Owens reigns as grand duchess. For information, see www.frenchquartereasterparade.com.
GAY EASTER PARADE: Bonnets, buggies and bunnies are the mainstays of this annual parade that rolls at 4:30 p.m. Sunday from Armstrong Park, at 701 N. Rampart St., down St. Ann Street, left on Bourbon Street to Esplanade Avenue, right for one block to Royal Street, right on St. Louis Street, right on Rampart Street and ending at GrandPre's. For information, see www.gayeasterparade.com.