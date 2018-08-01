The Jefferson Parish school system has appointed 14 new school leaders for the 2018-19 school year. They are:
Adams Middle: Jason Beber joins the Jefferson Parish schools family after serving St. John the Baptist Parish as a principal, assistant principal, teacher and coach. He was named the district’s 2017-18 elementary and middle school principal of the year as the principal of Lake Pontchartrain Elementary.
Birney Elementary: Debbie Dantin steps into her new role as principal of Birney Elementary with a strong background in elementary educational leadership and more than 20 years of experience. She was previously the principal at Fisher Middle-High.
Dolhonde Elementary: Angela Bradley has a strong, diverse teaching background with students in every elementary grade and across a wide range of content areas. An educator for 11 years, she’s been a bilingual teacher at Riviere Elementary since 2014.
Ellender School: Cherie Varisco has been named principal of Ellender School after serving there in an acting role this past school year. Prior to last school year, Varisco spent four years as assistant principal and one year as dean of students at Ellender. Her other leadership roles include principal of Terrytown Elementary, assistant principal and dean at West Jefferson High, and dean at Gretna Middle.
Fisher Middle-High: Dawn Matherne brings a wealth of experience as an educational leader into her new role at Fisher Middle-High. This past school year, she was the principal of T.H. Harris Middle. Prior to 2017-18, Matherne served as the principal of Ellender School.
Ford Middle: Lashana Pollard-Hill comes to the Jefferson Parish school system from Tangipahoa Parish, where she spent the past two years as assistant principal of Ponchatoula Junior High. During her 15 years in education, Pollard-Hill has served as an interim principal, master teacher and coach.
Gretna Middle: Duane Foret is a Jefferson Parish graduate who has more than 20 years of experience in the district. Foret served as the acting principal of Gretna Middle this past school year. His other leadership roles include assistant principal at Higgins High and dean of student services and athletic director at Fisher Middle-High.
Hart Elementary: Javonne Matthews served as the acting principal at Hart Elementary for part of the 2017-18 school year. She’s been with the Jefferson Parish school system since 2003 and previously served as the assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at West Jefferson High, the dean of student services at Grace King High and a teacher at Gretna Middle.
Meisler Middle: Vicki Jarrell joins the Jefferson Parish system from Westerville city schools in Ohio, where she has five years of experience as a principal, four years as an assistant principal and five years as the district’s K-12 gifted coordinator. Prior to Westerville, Jarrell served St. Tammany Parish as a counselor and teacher. In all, she’s spent nearly 30 years in education.
Miller Wall Elementary: Brenda DeGraw joins Miller Wall after serving as the assistant principal at C.T. Janet Elementary. Some of her other leadership experience include roles as a Teacher Advancement Program master teacher, grade chairwoman, screening specialist and technology coordinator. DeGraw brings more than two decades of classroom experience to her new role.
Roosevelt Middle: Alexia Thompson has spent the past five years as a literacy coach, library media specialist, and teacher at Marrero Middle. She worked with the administration there to develop schoolwide goals and professional development for staff. Thompson has also observed and mentored teachers in conjunction with the School Leadership Center.
T.H. Harris Middle: Brenda Hubbard has a wealth of experience as a bilingual educational leader. She served as an assistant principal of Riverdale High the past five years and has two years of experience as a summer school principal and academic dean. Hubbard’s 13 years as a classroom teacher includes community college, dual enrollment, International Baccalaureate and special education.
Woodmere Elementary: Cecily White has served as the assistant head of school at McDonogh 42 Charter School since 2016. Along with her work as a classroom teacher, White has experience as a resident principal, assistant principal, school leader and division head. She has served students and families in the New Orleans area, Houston, and Miami.
Bonnabel Connections: Donna Donahoe will be the director at Bonnabel Connections and has served the students of John Ehret High as assistant principal of curriculum for six years. This past school year, she was an assistant principal at Marrero Middle. Donahoe is a national board-certified teacher who has served the Jefferson Parish system since 1996.