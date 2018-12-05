Thanksgiving boxes were distributed to 10 participants in the Chalmette Community Center ArcGNO program by members of Healing Hearts, a newly formed nonprofit in Gretna.
The ArcGNO Chalmette Community Center is one of five centers operated by Arc of Greater New Orleans, which provides people with intellectual disabilities with opportunities to develop and live to their fullest potential.
The holiday boxes were distributed to 10 Arc participants who live independently, with help from ArcGNO's residential support services. The boxes were filled to the brim with all the familiar fixings for Thanksgiving, including a 24-pound turkey for each participant donated by Celebration Church, Westbank Campus.
This donation was spearheaded by the president of Healing Hearts, Ashley Cox, and her mother, Susette Morrow, who is president of The Arc of Pearl River County, Mississippi. Jena Conquergood is vice president of Healing Hearts.