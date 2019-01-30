The Jefferson Parish public school system has named its district winners in the Louisiana Department of Education’s principal of the year competition. Now eligible to become the 2020 Louisiana top principal are Terrah Averette-Harrison, of St. Ville Elementary School, Christina Conforto, of Marrero Middle School, and Vanessa Brown-Lewis, of West Jefferson High School
Averette-Harrison has been principal of St. Ville Elementary for four years, since the school reopened during summer 2015. She was hired that June and had only 25 days to hire more than 40 teachers and staff, as well as get the school ready to welcome more than 500 students for the first day.
Under her leadership, the school’s performance score has grown every year. St. Ville Elementary has been recognized for Top Growth and Top Gains by the Louisiana Department of Education.
Conforto has been the principal of Marrero Middle for seven years. Conforto and her team work to provide the best education for any child that enrolls at this diverse school.
For some students, that means taking advantage of the school’s advanced academic offerings. For others, it means enrolling in the extra support periods for math or reading.
Not only has Conforto made her mark on the school by moving its students forward, she also works to create leadership opportunities for her staff. Many of her former teachers and administrators are now leading schools of their own or serving on the leadership team at Marrero Middle.
Brown-Lewis has been the principal of West Jefferson High for six years. She urges her teachers to seek opportunities outside the classroom that will expose more students to real-world experiences.
Under her leadership, the school has formed partnerships with numerous organizations that have exposed students to money management, the arts, STEM careers and college tours. She’s also been instrumental in building a sense a pride in what it means to be a West Jefferson High Buccaneer.