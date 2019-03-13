BEAD COLLECTION: The St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Home and School Association, 4119 St. Elizabeth Drive, Kenner, will be collecting Carnival beads for St. Michael Special School on Friday. Call Angela Gorman (504) 812-6786 or Jamee Meisner (504) 460-3832.
GARAGE SALE: St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 6017 Camphor St., Metairie, will hold a "Treasures and Trinkets" sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Included are kitchen items, glassware, holiday items, women's accessories, small appliances, toys, children's clothing, furniture, pictures, wall art, collectibles, books, tools and sporting equipment. For information, visit stmatthewsumc.com.
FOUR HAND PIANO RECITAL: Peter Collins and Robin Williams perform works by Mozart, Debussy, Schubert and Smentana at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at St. George's Episcopal Church, 4600 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The duo is part of the church's recital series. A $10 donation is requested at the door.
ROSARY FOR PEACE: A rosary on behalf of law enforcement, emergency personnel, firefighters, military and peace in the world will be at 1 p.m. April 13 at St. Joseph Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. For information, contact Mary Grace Orsag at (504) 367-7515.
GRACE STORIES: Students from Academy of Our Lady recently attended a teen seminar by Dr. Lenny DeLorenzo, author of "Witness: Learning to Tell the Stories of Grace that Illumine Our Lives."
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based, 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For information, call (504) 347-4875.