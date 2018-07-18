When most people think of a barbershop quartet, they envision four men in red-and-white-striped suits, sporting straw hats and waxed mustaches, and singing “Sweet Adeline” in four-part harmony.
The reality is a little different for the Mardi Gras Chorus, part of the Greater New Orleans Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. First, among the 25 men, there are only a couple of mustaches -- and no hats. Plus, they harmonize on a wide range of songs besides the barbershop classics, from '50s doo-wop standards like “In the Still of the Night” to selections from The Beatles’ songbook.
They do sing a cappella, however, relying solely on the blending of their voices to create the music and instrumentation effects.
The Mardi Gras Chorus and the companion women’s organization, the Sweet Adelines Crescent City Sound Chorus, will be singing from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church in a free performance they’ve titled “Hometown Harmony.” They will sing with full choirs as well as in quartets.
The two organizations are part of the 40,000-member International Barbershop Society, known until recently as the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America.
“We’re just a group of guys who enjoy getting together and singing in harmony without music,” said Martin Schmidt, a chapter veteran of 15 years, the past 10 of which he has served as president. Now retired, Schmidt, 73, added, “I’m really enjoying this hobby of singing. It’s a lot of fun.
“We’ve got guys from all walks of life ... even a barber ... and they range in age from their early 40s to their 90s,” he said.
The chapter includes 25 men, about 20 of whom will be performing at Trinity on Sunday.
The show is expected to include such barbershop favorites as “Let Me Call you Sweetheart” and “Heart of My Heart,” as well as '50s doo-wop and The Beatles. A patriotic song combining the men and women will likely conclude the hour-long program.
The local chapter, Schmidt explained, has roots going back almost as far as the national organization’s founding in the late 1930s. The chapter members, including the Crescent City Sound Chorus, stage about two dozen public and private performances a year.
“It’s fun and rewarding,” said Crescent City Sound associate director Jeannine Thibodaux, who will be directing the womens’ chorus at Trinity. “Especially when we sing in nursing homes. It brings a lot of joy to a lot of people.”
“Barbershop quartet singing is four-part harmony,” Schmidt explained. “You need a lead who sings the melody, plus a baritone, bass and tenor. When those four parts get together in a quartet or within a chorus we get this unique sound.”
The women’s four parts have the same names as those of the men, but not the same sound, Thibodaux explained. “We don’t sing in the same ranges as the men because they have lower voices and they also have the falsetto voice. We don’t have sopranos and altos, but we sing within a range of three-and-a-half octaves using our God-given instruments,” she said.
Some of the selections the women expect to sing include “At Last,” “The Joint is Jumping,” “Lazy Day” and what Thibodaux describes as “a mash-up of 'Iko Iko' and 'When the Saints Go Marching In.’ We even sing a fun song called ‘I’ve Been Waiting at the Altar for 18 Years,’" she said with a laugh.
Selecting and arranging the songs for performances and ordering the sheet music is the primary responsibility of music director Joseph Jacquat, a 28-year member of the Mardi Gras Chorus. “We have a repertoire of over 100 tunes stretching from the early 1900s through the 1970s,” Jacquat said.
“You’ll hear a lot of barbershoppers saying they wish they’d started earlier,” Jacquat continued. “It really is enjoyable. Singing is a way to show a lot of emotion.”
Beryl Laufer, with 61 years under his belt, is the Mardi Gras Chorus’ senior member. A tenor who at age 90 can still hit the high notes, Laufer called barbershop singing “a pleasurable experience. You get a lot of good feelings out of it; a lot of good feedback from your audiences. I won’t miss a performance unless it’s an absolute necessity.”
The Mardi Gras Chorus meets and rehearses at 7:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1001 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner. Men interested in joining are welcome to sit in and fill out an application.
The Crescent City Sound womens' chorus meets and rehearses at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the band room at Delgado Community College. Potential members are invited to sit in and apply.
For more information contact Martin Schmidt at (504) 363-9001 or visit the Mardi Gras Chorus website http://mardigraschorus.org.