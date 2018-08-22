A state program to help with homework, test preparation and job searches has expanded in time for the school year.
Longer hours and new features will be part of the State Library of Louisiana's homworkla.org. Available to all state residents, the site offers live academic tutoring for all grades, college and adult education in more than 690 subjects, including preparations for HiSET and GED.
Expanded hours for live assistance are 2 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursdays in English and Spanish. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., assistance is available in Vietnamese. There also is a "voice chat" feature for those learning to type, who are visually impaired or who prefer vocal communication.
Self-study tools, including Advance Placement video lessons, ACT and SAT essentials, HiSET and GED resources, practice quizzes and standardize test prep are always available.
The services are available on home computer, tablet, mobile device or at any public library.