Calling all dogs, be they perfectly pedigreed or marvelous mutts, to join the Parlay’s Pooch Parade from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Parlay’s neighborhood pub, 870 Harrison Ave. Onsite registration starts at noon.
The inaugural pooch pledge walk takes place in the heart of Lakeview and benefits the Humane Society of Louisiana. “All friendly leashed dogs are welcome,” Humane Society Director Jeff Dorson said.
The cost is $15, and walkers may collect pledges from family and friends. The top three pledge collectors will receive gift certificates to local hotels and restaurants.
Proceeds will benefit the humane society’s statewide cruelty prevention and investigation programs and the operations of the Enoch J. Donaldson Animal Sanctuary in Mt. Hermon.
Walkers may preregister at eventbrite.com/e/parlays-pooch-parade-registration-55452265218.
For information, contact the Humane Society of Louisiana at (888) 648-6263 or info@humanela.org.
Harlem Renaissance
Trumpeter Marlon Jordan will play the music of Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday during his Harlem Renaissance concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave.
Tickets are $16 at the door or online and include admission to museum exhibits. For information, visit nolajazzmuseum.org.
Home tour
Join the Academy of the Sacred Heart Alumnae Association for the fourth annual Sacre Coeur Tour de Maisons, featuring tours of six homes on Audubon Boulevard and Walnut and Broadway streets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 22.
Registration will be at the Parkview Historic Hotel, 7004 St. Charles Ave. Cost is $25 and information and tickets are available at ashrosary.org.
Roast of the town
The Delgado Community College Foundation will host its 2019 Roast of the Town event at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Harrah’s New Orleans Theater, 8 Canal St., in support of Delgado scholarships and programs.
The honoree will be Warner Thomas, president and CEO of the Ochsner Health System. Ochsner roasters include: Dr. Joseph Dalovisio, senior physician and medical director; David Gaines, senior vice president of public affairs; Tracey Moffat, chief nursing officer and vice president of quality. Also among the roasters are U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and Andrew B. Wisdom, president of Crescent Capital Consulting.
Master of ceremonies will be Eric Paulsen, of WWL-TV; a reception and silent auction will precede dinner, the roast and a live auction.
Attendees must be 21 or older. For information and tickets, visit dcc.edu/alumni-giving/foundation/roast.aspx, email fndsupport@dcc.edu or call (504) 671-5412.