DELGADO GRANT: The Louisiana Community and Technical College System has awarded Delgado Community College an $894,533 grant for its Maritime and Industrial Training program from the Workforce Training Rapid Response Fund. The award will help Delgado offer discounted training for over 20 courses at all levels of maritime careers designed to take a student from the start as deckhands and to add the skills and endorsements to become a member of the wheelhouse or engine room crew.
LOYOLA FACULTY GROWS: Dr. Sarah Kelly has been named senior vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at Loyola University New Orleans. Kelly will report directly to the university President Tania Tetlow and provide leadership over all aspects of student life at Loyola, from recruitment and admissions through graduation.