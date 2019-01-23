The Jefferson Parish school system named its district winners in the competition to become the Louisiana Department of Education's Teacher of the Year.
The system's candidates are Jamie Staes, of C.T. Janet Elementary School; Kayla Allen, of Riverdale Middle School; and Lauren Termine, of Thomas Jefferson High School.
Staes, who teaches second grade, has been an educator for five years. She said she works to create a welcoming environment in her classroom where all children feel loved, valued and respected. Staes said she strives to make sure her students understand the purpose behind their work. She teaches kids the importance of having a growth mindset and in the “power of yet,” she said.
Allen, who teaches sixth-grade technology and science at Riverdale Middle, has been a teacher for six years. She said the foundation of her success comes first and foremost from loving her students. Allen said she feels it is her job to appreciate her students for who they are and to always look beyond background or abilities to help each child do their best.
Termine, who teaches English and Advanced Placement language and composition, has been a teacher for six years. Termine said it is important to help students find success in the classroom and outside of school. That’s one of the reasons she is not only involved in extracurricular activities at Thomas Jefferson but also strives to connect her lessons to the real world, she said.