Five Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office correctional officers were the first to graduate from the parish's Louisiana Peace Officer Standards and Training Corrections Academy. Shown at the graduation are, front from left, graduates Dane Benoit, Charlie Soileau, Nadine Ancar, Sarah Sylve and Ashley Williamson with Sheriff Jerry Turlich and Maj. Guy Laigast. On the back row are Deputy Patrick Theriot, Lt. Eric Becnel, Capt. Mark Sauer, Capt. David Gambino, Deputy Chief Lon Boudreaux, Sgt. Corbett Reddoch and Lt.Michael LeBeouf.