COMMUNITY EVENTS
OFFICERS GRADUATE: The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office’s first Peace Officer Standards and Training Corrections Academy class graduated recently after completing the 90-hour curriculum mandated by the Louisiana POST Council. It includes classes such as Legal Aspects, Taser/Chemical Agent Certification, Use of Force/Defensive Tactics training and an overview of the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center standard operating procedures. Correctional officers Nadine Ancar, Dane Benoit, Charlie Soileau, Sarah Sylve and Ashley Williamson were honored.
TAX PREPARATION: Free tax preparation and financial advising will be available at Southern University at New Orleans through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until April 18. Go to Room 114 of the SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive, New Orleans. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (504) 286-5305 or (504) 286-5303.
AUTHOR CONTEST: The Jefferson Parish Library will participate in a local-author contest, with submissions of adult and young adult fiction accepted through May 31. Authors should submit their work at indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/Louisiana. Winners in each category will receive $500 as well as:
- Inclusion in Indie Louisiana, a digital collection of local authors on BiblioBoard Library
- Honors at the 2020 Public Library Association Conference in Nashville
- Opportunities to promote the winning title at Louisiana public libraries
- Inclusion in a full page spread in Library Journal, a trade publication for library news
Each book that is submitted to the contest must be:
- Independently published
- In the category of adult or young adult fiction
- Written by a Louisiana resident
- Available in either PDF or ePUB format
For more information, contact Chris Smith, manager of adult programming for the library, at (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
FESTIVAL LECTURE: “The Fests before the Fest: A Lecture on Festivals that pre-dated Jazz Fest” will be part of the Friends of the Cabildo series at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave. Local musician and tour guide Dave Thomas will speak about the festivals that laid the groundwork for Jazz Fest, first held in modern-day Armstrong Park in 1970. The lecture is free. For more details, contact Jason Strada at the FOC office at (504) 523-3939 or visit www.friendsofthecabildo.org.
FOOD STAMP APPLICATIONS: Kenner's Hispanic Resource Center and Second Harvest Food Bank will provide help on SNAP applications for those who meet the income guideline requirements from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 12 and 26, at the center at 4312 Florida Ave., Kenner.
'NUNSENSE': The River Region Drama Guild will stage the comedy musical "Nunsense," about the Little Sisters of Hoboken who are staging a show to raise money to bury several deceased sisters. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the River Region Performing Arts & Cultural Center, 15146 River Road, Norco. Tickets are $20-$25 at brownpapertickets.com.
'NEED TO FEED' CRAFT FAIR: St. Charles United Methodist Church in Destrehan will hold a craft fair and family day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, to raise money for its Matthew 25:35 Ministries Food Pantry. The church is at 1905 Ormond Blvd. The event includes concessions, indoor and outdoor booths, children's activities including pony rides and inflatables and a family run. Food donations are welcomed. For information, call (985) 764-8292 or visit www.facebook.com/matthew2535foodpantry/.
PRISM PROJECT: "The Wizarding World of Prism Project" show to demonstrate individual and group talents of children with and without disabilities will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Andrew P. Sanchez Multi-Purpose Center, 1616 Caffin Ave., New Orleans. Written and performed by children under the guidance of trained performing arts instructors, the show is a product of the inclusive performing arts program for childrenin the Greater New Orleans region, ages 6-14. For tickets, visit tppwizzardworld.eventbrite.com
HIBISCUS SHOW: The New Orleans Hibiscus Society will hold a show and sale Saturday, April 14, at Grace King High School, 4301 Grace King Place, Metairie, with entry to the parking on Division Street. Judging for the plants will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the show open at 1 p.m. The "Cajun Hibiscus," hybridized by the Rev. Robert Gerlich, SJ, will be sold. He will be available for questions. For information, visit www.loyno.edu/~gerlich/NOHS/Annual_Show.html.
PHOTOS REQUESTED: The St. Charles Parish Planning and Zoning Office is requesting photos of residents' favorite places throughout the parish which may be converted into canvas wall art to decorate the recently renovated office. Request details include:
- Digital images only.
- Multiple entries are encouraged.
- Landscape oriented shots (lengthwise) are preferable.
- HD or high-resolution images are required.
- Photos should attempt to avoid including people or at least use depth of field to obscure facial features.
- The parish reserves any and all rights to alter the dimensions, framing or focus of the images submitted.
- Staff members will choose winners.
- The number of winning images will be based upon the number of submissions and the availability of space.
- Once submitted, the creator of the image is granting the parish full rights to the image for the purpose of public display without compensation beyond recognition.
Images must be emailed to the Public Information Office at publicinfo@stcharlesgov.net by April 15. For more information, call (985) 783-5183.
SCHOLARSHIP OPEN: The Republic Women's Club of Jefferson Parish is conducting an essay scholarship contest for Jefferson Parish college-bound seniors with a deadline of April 19 for an 800-1,000-word paper on immigration. "To Build or Not to Build" will address how U.S. immigration policies have changed in the last century and the biggest factors leading to these changes. Essays should be double-spaced and submitted to the chairperson electronically in a Word document. Title page must accompany each entry and contain the name of the student, home address, email address, telephone number and the name of the school which he/she attends. Email to Dr. Judith G. Miranti at jgmiranti2@cox.net.
TAX HELP: University of Holy Cross tax accounting students will provide free tax preparation assistance for low-to-moderate income New Orleans-area residents at its campus, 4123 Woodland Drive in Room 1034. The assistance program runs through tax season from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until April 13. For information, call (504) 398-2230 or visit uhcno.edu.
FREE MARKET SERIES SPEAKER: Dr. Tom Palmer will discuss "Socialism, Facism or Market Capitalism: A Moral and Pragmatic Comparison," at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Isidore Newman School Henson Auditorium, 5333 Dannell St. The program is sponsored by Newman and Metairie Park Country Day School. Palmer is executive vice president for international programs at the Atlas Network, the George M. Yeager Chair for Advancing Liberty, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute and director of Cato University.
CRAWFISH BOIL: The University of Holy Cross will hold its annual crawfish boil from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at 4123 Woodlawn Drive, New Orleans. The all-you-can-eat crawfish bowl (including soft drinks and sides) is open to the public, with tickets $10 online or $15 at the door. Also featured will be a crawfish-eating contest between UHC students and prospective students; the winner will receive a free semester in the university’s new residence hall. Tickets can be purchased at CrawfishBoilUHC.eventbrite.com.
GOLF TOURNEY: The St. Bernard Parish School Board Employees Lions Club will hold its 11th annual Golf Tournament at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Oak Harbor Golf Club, 201 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell. The cost per player is $95. It features food and beverages, plus awards for various feats. For more information, contact Lee Anne Harlton at (504) 473-1780, David Fernandez at (504) 818-8935 or Charles Raviotta at (504) 577-0435.
FISHING CAMP: The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office's annual kids fishing camp will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Launch, U.S. 61 and the east levee in Norco. Children 8-15 may attend. Fishing poles and bait will be provided. Lunch will be served. For applications, call Bernell Charles at (504) 570-4885. Completed applications may be dropped off at the SJSO, 1801 W. Airline Highway, LaPlace, or at St. John Corrections or Patrol Headquarters on Barton Granier Drive in LaPlace.
Reunions
FRANCIS T. NICHOLLS: The alumni of Francis T. Nicholls Senior High School Class of 1969 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Magnolia Plantation, 818 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan. Tickets are $60 advance, $70 at the door. Checks or money orders should be made to FTN'69 Class Reunion; mail to Susan Pons Bourquard, 8916 Crochet Ave., River Ridge, LA 70123. For information, call Wanda Minor (504) 231-4575, Debbie Landry Mora (504) 738-6460, Bourquard (504) 442-0881, or Betty Stoll Wright (504) 835-6220.
RIVERDALE HIGH: The more than 800 alumnae of Riverdale High School will hold a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 1-2, with a variety of events. For complete information, email contact information and questions to Riverdale1969@cox.net.
ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY: The alumnae of St. Joseph's Academy will hold a 50-year reunion at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Ralph's on the Park, 900 City Park Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $40. For information, contact Dianne Volpe at diannev6@att.net.
WEST JEFFERSON: The alumni of West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $58 per person. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of '69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
Honors
HOLY CROSS AWARD: The University of Holy Cross will award its highest honors, the Spes Unica Awards, in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Metairie Country Club, 580 Woodvine Ave., Metairie. Recipients are Marilyn and Peter Quirk and The Alden and Margaret Laborde Foundation. Awarded since 1988, the Spes Unica award is the highest honor awarded by UHC. Tickets are $125. Call (504) 398-0026 or plopez@uhno.edu.
Meetings
FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis will be the guest speaker when the Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets for lunch at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlos Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette.
NAACP MEETING: The New Orleans branch of the NAACP will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Delgado Community College's Sidney Collier Campus, 3727 Louisa St., New Orleans. The executive committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
MORNING SPEAKER: Capt. Anthony Scarpino, commanding officer of the Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base at Belle Chasse, will be the speaker at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meeting, Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
SIERRA CLUB: The St. Anthony Neighborhood Resilience Project will be presented by engineer Jenny Snape at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the New Orleans Group Sierra Club meeting at Audubon Zoo's Dominion Auditorium, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The project is taking place in a low-lying community in Gentilly that has experienced subsidence and loss of trees. The plan seeks to establish standards for streets and parks that incorporate stormwater management.
KIWANIS AT JAZZFEST: Bobbie Whiddon will discuss the group's participation at the annual Jazz and Heritage Festival at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meeting, Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
NAMI MEMBERSHIP: The annual membership meeting for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) New Orleans will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur de Lis Drive, New Orleans. The meeting is open and the board will be on hand. For information, visit www.namineworleans.org.