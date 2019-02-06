ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL HIGH SCHOOL: The Rosary prayer group of the Archbishop Rummel High School Parent Booster Club will gather at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, in the chapel at the school, 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie. All friends and family of the Rummel community are welcome.
EASTER CRAFT PARTY: The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Home and School Association will hold a ladies' Easter craft party at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the church, 4119 St. Elizabeth Drive, Kenner. For information, call Dayna Toscano at (504) 208-8935 or Melinda Orellana at (504) 669-4098.
DIVINE MERCY PARISH: The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Home and School Association will be sponsoring a team for the Tailgate Cook-Off and Car Show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in the parking lot of Divine Mercy Parish, 4337 Sal Lentini Parkway, Kenner. Teams will be competing to produce the best tailgate dish and the best Cajun comfort dish. Admission for unlimited tasting is $12, with children 12 and younger admitted free.
ROSARY FOR PEACE: A Rosary on behalf of law enforcement, emergency personnel, firefighters, military and peace in the world will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Joseph Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. Future dates include March 9, April 13, May 18 and June 15. For information, contact Mary Grace Orsag at (504) 367-7515.
CONNECTION LUNCHEON: Munholland United Methodist Church will hold a Connection Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, to introduce members of the staff, many who have joined the team over the past year. Reservations are required by Friday, Feb. 8., for the meal at 1201 Metairie Road. For information, visit munhollandumc.org.
ISAIAH STUDY: Faith Presbyterian Church will begin Bible study on Isaiah at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at a private home in Terrytown. Author Drew Hunter's book will be used. Call (504) 368-2525 to register and order the $10 book.
ART FOR CONFERENCE: Three Academy of Our Lady students created art for the Gulf Coast Faith Formation Conference. Each student’s design corresponded with the conference’s theme "Go Forth: That All May Be One." Students included Mindy Harlow, of Barataria, Alexia Nguyen, of Harvey, and Abbey Rodivich, of Westwego.
WORKSHOP: The Philadelphia Ministry of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave., Marrero, will hold a mission workshop at 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 16. M.C. Zeno, pastor and vice president-at-large of the Baptist State Convention, will be the presenter. Invited speakers include representatives from Habitat for Humanity, Louisiana American Red Cross, Louisiana Foreign Mission, Ozanam Inn and Second Harvest Food Bank. Those interested should contact Darlene Madison by Monday, Feb. 11 at (504) 975-1200 or dememery@yahoo.com.
ORTHODOX LECTURE: "Maximus the Confessor: A Bridge Between the Churches" will be the subject of the annual Dathel & John D. Georges Lecture for Orthodox-Catholic Relations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, Notre Dame Seminary's Schulte Auditorium, 2901 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The Rev. Maximos Constas, a senior research scholar at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Massachusetts, will explore the vision of the church put forward by Maximus in the 7th Century and suggest how both communities can benefit from a reconsideration of this option in ecclesiology. Admission is free. nds.edu.
WEST BANK RENEWAL: Archbishop Alfred Hughes will be the celebrant at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, for the Catholic Charismatic Renewal West Bank at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 700 Maple Ave., Harvey. The group meets on the second and fourth Wednesday each month, with a Rosary at 7:15 p.m.; praise and scripture sharing at 7:30 p.m. and Mass at 8 p.m., followed by prayers for healing. For information, call (504) 913-4903.
ST. JOSEPH ALTAR: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1908 Short St., Kenner, will display a St. Joseph Altar. Blessing of the altar will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, with viewing until 7 p.m., continuing 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19. Tupa-Tupa will be at noon Tuesday, with food service at 1 p.m. For information, call (504) 464-0361.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
DIVORCE SESSIONS: Celebration Church is holding a 14-week session of DivorceCare on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in Classroom UC-203 at 2001 Airline Drive, Metairie. The program helps people stabilize and heal from separation and/or divorce. Registration is $17.50 and childcare is available. For information, contact Chris Russo at (504) 831-9673 or cruss46@bellsouth.net.