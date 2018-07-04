Members of the Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish recently visited the State Capitol in Baton Rouge to attend a Senate Select Committee meeting on women and children, focusing on the raising and fostering of children by single parents. Their hosts were Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Gena Gore, president of the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women. Seen here, from left, are Valerie Van Vrancken; Faith Peperone; Debbie Albert, president of the Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish; Gore; Barbara Lawler; and Janet Schwary.