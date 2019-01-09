Puppy breath is the best, but icky, rancid dog breath is the worst. If your dog’s breath has been noticeably awful lately, it could be time for a visit to the vet.
Chronic bad breath may indicate a bigger health problem. Most often, it's caused by dental or gum disease, and small dogs are especially prone to plaque and tartar. However, ongoing bad breath can indicate medical problems in a pet’s mouth, respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract or organs.
Following are several steps to take to prevent bad breath:
- Have a vet examine teeth at regular checkups to make sure there are no underlying medical issues that may be the culprit.
- Get annual dental cleanings.
- Feed a high-quality, easy-to-digest food.
- Brush teeth often with toothpaste that is specially formulated for canines. Pet toothbrushes and toothpaste can be found in the dental section of most pet stores.
- Provide safe, hard chew toys that allow the dog’s teeth to be cleaned by the natural process of chewing.
If a dog’s breath suddenly has an unusual odor, search his mouth for any foreign objects or growths. Bad breath can sometimes be caused by a piece of food that has gotten stuck, or even a tumor. If any growths are detected inside the dog's mouth, have him examined by a vet immediately.
The following symptoms can signal medical problems that need immediate attention:
- Unusually sweet or fruity breath could indicate diabetes, particularly if a dog has been drinking and urinating more frequently than usual.
- Breath that smells like urine can be a sign of kidney disease.
- An unusually foul odor accompanied by vomiting, lack of appetite and yellow-tinged corneas or gums could signal a liver problem.
If a dog has chronic bad breath, have him evaluated by a vet to rule out serious medical problems.
