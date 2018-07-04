The Crescent City Depression Glass Society is hosting the National Depression Glass Association's convention, glass show and sale July 7-8 at the Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Willliams Blvd., Kenner. Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $8 for the weekend.
Twenty-four local and national dealers will market their depression glass and other kinds of vintage, decorative and collectible American glass. All glass lovers are welcome; there is no need to register or be a member of the association to attend this convention. There will be door prizes every hour and silent and live auctions both days.
Varieties of glass that will be represented, displayed or sold at this event include Depression Glass, Heisey, Cambridge, Tiffin, Fostoria, Duncan, Morgantown, Fenton, Fry, Milk Glass, Toothpicks, Stretch Glass, Vaseline, Early American, Greentown, Mount Washington, Pairpoint, Promotional, Consolidated, Phoenix, Akiro Agate and Wave Crest.
For information, call Keely Stockman (504) 444-7486 or Jane Stacy (504) 858-5986 or visit crescentcityglass.org.