COMMUNITY EVENTS
MEMORIAL DAY: Vietnam Veterans of VFW Post 3798, the National Park Service and the National WWII Museum are honoring America’s fallen troops at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Chalmette National Cemetery, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, part of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. Call (504) 281-0510 or visit www.nps.gov/jela.
FLAG PLANTING: Volunteers are needed to assist staff and volunteers from Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve and The National WWII Museum in support of Memorial Day at Chalmette National Cemetery, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. Flags will be put at every headstone in the cemetery at 7:30 a.m. Friday and picked up and repackaged for storage at 7:30 a.m. May 28. Volunteers can sign up for the Memorial Day projects online at www.nps.gov/jela or (504) 589-3882 ext. 120.
NAMI PRESENTATION: "In Our Own Voice" is a free, 90-minute presentation slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Alvar Library, 913 Alvar St., New Orleans. Two people living with mental illness will share their stories. For more information, visit www.namineworleans.org.
ROTC COMMISSIONS: Navy Ensign Tyler R. Hernandez, of Arabi, recently took his commissioning oath during ceremonies in Baton Rouge. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Southern University. After graduation, his first duty assignment is aboard USS McFaul, which is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. Hernandez received his first salute from his father, Chief Petty Officer Andrew Hernandez.
RACE SETS FUND RECORD: Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic's final tally of $1,212,561.64 of in-kind and financial donations to local New Orleans charity sets a record for the Run For It program. All of the funds raised by local runners and walkers will remain in the New Orleans area. In addition to cash, the Crescent City Fitness Foundation, sponsoring partners and volunteers in total contributed nearly $1.2 million to area need- and service-based organizations.
ART EDUCATION WORKSHOP: Lusher Charter School will host “ArtsSpark: Igniting the Power of Arts,” a daylong professional development session focusing on arts-integration in the classroom for educators at 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at 5624 Freret St., New Orleans. Cost is $30 per person, including lunch. Space is limited; register at www.lusherschool.org. or Eventbrite. For more information, email sheila_nelson@lusherschool.org or call (504) 324-7340.
CIVIL RIGHTS DISCUSSION: Leona Tate was one of four girls who helped desegregate New Orleans public schools in 1960. She has been working for civil rights and to share stories of New Orleans' black history ever since. She will speak at 2 p.m. Saturday at the French Quarter Visitor Center of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 419 Decatur St., New Orleans. Call (504) 589-3882 ext. 221 or www.nps.gov/jela.
GARAGE SALE: The Ladies Auxiliary Unit 222 of Harvey-Marrero American Legion Post 222 will have a garage sale at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 4101 Patriot St., Marrero. Call (504) 347-0845 for further information. Donation are accepted and may be brought to the post home.
DRIVER CLASS: An AARP Smart Driver class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. The class is open to anyone 50 and older, and those completing the course will receive a certificate that may qualify for a car insurance discount. The cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for others. To register, call Carl Drichta at (504) 302-1712.
MYSTERY WRITERS: Authors Candice Proctor and Michael Allen Zell will discuss their latest novels at 7 p.m. May 29 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Proctor is author of "Who Slays the Wicked," Sebastian St. Cyr Mystery Book 14. Michael Allen Zell is author of "City Krystal Soulman." For information, contact the Jefferson Parish Library at (504) 889-8143 or email at wcsmith@jplibrary.net.
MOVIES AT THE ZOO: Audubon Zoo will continue the popular Dinner and a ZOOvie Series at 8 p.m. May 31 with a showing of the animated "Incredibles 2" Disney film. Gates open at 6 p.m., as well as the zoo's aquatic play areas Gator Run Lazy River and Cool Zoo. Movies are shown in the Capital One Bank Field. Food trucks and some concessions are open or families may bring dinner, with blankets and chairs. Online tickets are $6 for the movie, plus $7 for the Cool Zoo. For information, visit www.auduboninstitute.org.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: Applications are open for the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute's 2020 program. The nine-month course runs September to May, with sessions on public policy, education, health and economic development issues and more. The institute is open to business, civic and public-sector leaders in a 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. Application deadline is May 31. For information, visit norli.org.
FISHING RODEO: The Holy Cross School annual fishing tournament will be held starting at daybreak May 31 and June 1, with weigh-in at noon June 1 at Hopedale Marina, 7600 Hopedale Highway, St. Bernard. Registration fees are $20-$100. For information, visit holycrosstigers.com.
READING KICKOFF: Librarypalooza, the kickoff for Jefferson Parish Library's summer reading program, will take place at 10 a.m. June 1 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, and 11 a.m. at the Jane O'Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. "A Universe of stories" is the theme. Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion and the Rebel Alliance will be on hand at both libraries. For information, visit www.jplibrary.net.
CONCERT: The Jefferson Chorale will present "No Call: Ain't Dat a Shame" at 3 p.m. June 2 at the St. Joseph School Gym, 601 Seventh St., Gretna. The ensemble, affiliated with Jefferson Performing Arts Society, is directed by Dr. Louise LaBruyere. Tickets are $10-$15. For information, call (504) 430-6371.
EQUALITY DAY: Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in New Orleans at Family Equality Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 at Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. Games, activities, food and more are on tap for the entire family. For information visit www.longuevue.com.
TECH TALKS: Ed Branley, an author and technologist in New Orleans, will present a series of lectures at the free monthly meetings of Krewe de Tech beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Krewe de Tech, a Louisiana nonprofit organization, helps people take advantage of everything personal computer technology can do to improve their lives. The lectures include the following:
- May 28: "Why you need to virtualize your life Part 1 — V Mware Workstation”
HONORS
HONORED OFFICER: Capt. Gene Weinert Jr. of the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office was named Officer of the Month by the St. John Business Association in LaPlace recently. As commander of Fleet Management and Special Projects, Weinert is in charge of capital improvement for the sheriff’s office. Renovating Patrol Headquarters has been among his major projects, and he is directing the renovation of the Percy Hebert Building.
MEETINGS
NAMI MEETING: The National Alliance on Mental Illness New Orleans will hold an annual membership meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeview Christian Center, 5585 Fleur de Lis Drive, New Orleans. The meeting is open. To RSVP, call (504) 896-2345 or education@namineworleans.org.
JAMMIN': The New Orleans Jazz Club's monthly free jam session will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Mo's Chalet, 3201 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For more information, call (504) 780-2961.
NEWCOMERS: The Newcomers Club of New Orleans will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at El Paso Mexican Grill, 2905 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner. The meeting is open to any new residents of the greater New Orleans area. For information, contact Kathy Randall (504) 866-7435.
FERRY TERMINAL MEETING: The Regional Transit Authority will host a public meeting to preview the Canal Street Ferry Terminal project at 6 p.m. May 29 at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, New Orleans. The gathering is a chance to learn more about the project's history, the new proposed timeline and offer input on design and functionality.
ALGIERS KIWANIS: Amelie Le Breton of the Louisiana SPCA will be the speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
REUNIONS
FRANCIS T. NICHOLLS: The alumni of Francis T. Nicholls Senior High School Class of 1969 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. Sunday at Magnolia Plantation, 818 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan. Tickets are $60 advance, $70 at the door. Checks or money orders should be made to FTN'69 Class Reunion; mail to Susan Pons Bourquard, 8916 Crochet Ave., River Ridge, LA 70123. For information, call Wanda Minor (504) 231-4575, Debbie Landry Mora (504) 738-6460, Bourquard (504) 442-0881 or Betty Stoll Wright at (504) 835-6220.
RIVERDALE HIGH ’69: The more than 800 alumnae of Riverdale High School will hold a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 1-2, with a variety of events. Email contact information and questions to riverdale1969@cox.net.
ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY: The alumnae of St. Joseph's Academy will hold a 50-year reunion at 11 a.m. June 8 at Ralph's on the Park, 900 City Park Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $40. For information, contact Dianne Volpe at diannev6@att.net.
WEST JEFFERSON ’69: The alumni of the West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. June 29 at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $58 per person. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of ’69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
BENEFITS
OYSTERS AND BEER: "Come Shell-A-Brate With Us" is the theme for the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana's fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday at The Old Iron Works, 612 Piety St., New Orleans. Tickets are $30 and include food, games, music and a raffle. For information and tickets, visit www.crcl.org.
KIDNEY FUNDRAISER: The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana will “Party like it’s 1969” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave. Guests will be transported to the 1960s with retro games, food, music and cocktails. Camille Whitworth will be the celebrity emcee. Purchase tickets in advance only at www.kidneyla.org/50th-celebration or at www.50thanniversary.eventbrite.com until May 31.