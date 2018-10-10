VISITATION OF OUR LADY: At Visitation of Our Lady Catholic School in Marrero, 10 seventh-graders have qualified for the 2018-19 Duke Talent Identification Program. Logan Anderson, Lilly Bergeron, Sadie Burell, Emily Evan, Grace Lapeyrouse, Joseph Loyola, Christani Nuila, Emmet Scobel, Avery St. Romain and Cole Thomason scored in the 95th percentile or higher on grade level standardized achievement tests. They are invited to take the ACT or SAT along with high school students and will receive information on academic programs across the United States.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: Four 2018 graduates of Cabrini High School in New Orleans have been honored as AP Scholars with Distinction, having earned an average score of at least 3.5 on all Advanced Placement exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Cabrini's AP Scholars with Distinction are Rebekah Alvarenga, Bailey Chauvin, Isabelle Hazard and Sofia Mangerchine.
- Cabrini senior Amy Vandercook and 2018 graduates Sabrina Costales and Amanda Sisung are AP Scholars with Honor, having earned an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
- Cabrini's AP Scholars, who earned scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams, are seniors Mia Dessomme, Sydney Ford, Abigail Markey, Amber Pitre and Maya Spears; and 2018 graduates Phalyn Labranche, Rebekah Pichon, Kailee Quillen and Erica Romain.
JEWISH COMMUNITY DAY SCHOOL: The Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana has established a permanent endowment for the Jewish Community Day School of Metairie, with a $250,000 grant through its Charles D. Zucker Donor Advised Fund. Annual distributions from the fund will be used to support scholarships.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: The executive board of the Student Council at Cabrini High School in New Orleans includes Amber Pitre, president; Kayla Allen, vice president; Amy Vandercook, secretary; Gabrielle Taylor, parliamentarian; and Tiffani Clark, historian. The Student Council class officers are:
- Senior class: Sydney Ford, president; and Kayla Bell, Camryn Breaux, Elenora Bullock, Rayionne Honeycutt, Maya Spears and Kennedi White, senators.
- Junior class: Cameron Diaz, president; and Hailey Artus, Olivia Dornan, D'Nyla Graham, Sydnie Newton, Kylie Rosales and Rachel Sensebe, senators.
- Sophomore class: Teon Denet, president; and Sarah D'Antoni, Heavenli' Evans, Veronica Kelley, Tatumn Kirkwood, Camille May and Heather Pitre, senators.
- Freshman class: Laila James, president; and Sophie Brodtmann, Abigail Glass, Jennifer Goens, Rylee Mancuso, Bridgette Murillo and Falan Veal, senators.
- Eighth grade: Casidey Trepagnier, president; and Natalie Asevedo, Halli Diecidue, Brenna Marrione, Isabella Rodriguez, Julia Trahan and Avia Wright, senators.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: The Louisiana Music Educators Association has chosen four students from the Brother Martin High School Chorus for its District Honor Chorus: Robert "Robbie" McDonald, first tenor; Chase Lormand, third tenor; Hunter Dunn, first baritone; and Keelan Didier, third bass. They will participate in a weekend of rehearsals in January and will present a final concert under the direction of Dr. Jaclyn Johnson from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. All are also eligible to audition for the LMEA All-State Honor Choir in October.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: The Crimestoppers Teen Ambassadors Against Crime leadership program will include 11 students from Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans: Kennedy Broussard, Ava Buras, Caroline Calogero, Fiona Ching, Gabriella Cole, Madison Courrege, Theresa Falgoust, Claudia Garcia, Kele Johnson, Samantha Russo and Isabella Vega. During the school year, they will connect with law enforcement and other community partners, and serve as crime prevention role models in their communities.
WARREN EASTON CHARTER SCHOOL: ESPN anchor and New Orleans native Michael Smith recently visited Warren Easton Charter School to speak to student athletes about professionalism as it pertains to sports, how the media plays a part in their collegiate experiences, expectations, and how to handle being under scrutiny. Smith emphasized to the young people that being a student always comes first before being an athlete.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: The Brown Foundation has awarded $938 to the STEM Club at St. Ann Catholic School in Metairie to help with its LSU Coastal Roots project. STEM club members include Amanda Betancourt, Josie Chan, Andrew Cooper, Preston Kuehne and Julia Lion.
with photo ST. JOAN OF ARC CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Grandparents' Day at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in LaPlace featured a Guess the Grandparent game in which students in grades three through seven worked together to match grandparents with posters listing facts about them. Each participating grandparent shared a little about themselves, their memories of school and their faith. Then all students attended Mass with their grandparents and shared picnic lunches.
ST. JOHN STEM MAGNET HIGH SCHOOL: Applications are being accepted through Dec. 3 for the 2019-20 school year at St. John STEM Magnet High School, 1880 La. 44, Reserve, (985) 479-8338. Applications are available online at www.stjohn.k12.la.us; admitted students will be notified by Jan. 22. The STEM Magnet High School Program is open to students currently in grades seven through nine who performed well on standardized math or science tests or have a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative GPA in math and science from the past school year. For information on the STEM Magnet High School Program, visit stem.stjohn.k12.la.us or call (985) 479-8338.
"COMET FOR A DAY": St. Charles Catholic School offers students in fifth through eighth grades the chance to experience the school on one day — from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15, 26, 28. Guests will shadow a student ambassador, visiting classes and participating in activities at the campus at 100 Dominican Drive, Laplace. Reservations are required. Contact the admissions office at (985) 652-3809, ext. 119 or D'Neil Figuero at figuero.dneil@st.charlescatholic.org.
STRING WORKSHOP: The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will hold a classical instrumental string ensemble workshop from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays for students in grades 5 to 10 beginning Oct. 10 through Dec. 19 at the school, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. There will be two sessions each day lasting 45 minutes each. Students must attend all class meetings. Cost is $100 and financial aid is available. For information, see nocca.com.
ST. RITA MEETING: The Home and School Association will hold a general meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the gym at 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. A tuition drawing will be held, as well as a chance to win wrist bans at the upcoming Pecan Fest. For information, call (504) 737-0744.
MOUNT CARMEL OPEN HOUSE: The academy will offer a chance to meet students and faculty, tour the campus and learn about the school from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. RSVP at mcacubs.com. For information, contact the Office of Admissions, admissions@mcacubs.org or (504) 288-7630.
SCHOOL TOURS: Walk-through tours for prospective families at St. Ann Catholic School are offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, and any Monday when school is in session, starting in the school office, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. For information, see stannschool.org.
YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOL: More than 420 pieces of student artwork will be included in the Art Bright exhibition from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Young Audiences Charter School, 1407 Virgil St., Gretna. Professionally matted and framed student artwork will be for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the school. The event is free and open to the public.
OPEN HOUSE: Stuart Hall will host open houses for the preschool and lower schools at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. An overview and tours of the campus are planned. For information or private tours, contact Libby McGinn at (504) 861-5382 or visit stuarthall.org.
ST. DOMINIC FUNDRAISER: The St. Dominic Mothers’ Club will hold a fundraising auction, “An Enchanted Evening,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse St., New Orleans. A patron party will begin at 6:30 p.m. For information about becoming a sponsor or donor, call Annette Wheritt in the special events office at (504) 486-2824.
SIP & SHOP: The Archbishop Rummel Parent Booster Club will host its annual “Sip, Shop, & Socialize” event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26, on campus in the Raider Room, 1901 Severn Ave. Vendors will be selling a variety of gifts such as apparel, home décor, yard art, jewelry and Rummel-themed items. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.