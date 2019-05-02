LAKE FOREST CHARTER SCHOOL: Lauren Ejiaga, an eighth grader at Lake Forest Charter School in eastern New Orleans, earned the top award in the Junior Division of the 2019 Louisiana Science and Engineering Fair for her project, "Ozone Depletion." Ejiaga, who will enter Benjamin Franklin High School in the fall, also won first place in the plant sciences category. Other students placing at the fair were:
- Keyou B. Carver, fourth place, environmental engineering
- Amir Gentry honorable mention, cellular and molecular biology
- Hannah M. Jacobs, honorable mention, physics and astronomy
- Justin T. Green, Broadcom MASTER nominee.
NOCCA CELEBRATION SEASON: Upper-level students at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will be concluding the semester with a series of Celebration Season performances, recitals, exhibits and readings at NOCCA, 2800 Chartres St. Events this month are:
- Spring dance concert, 7 p.m. May 8-10 in Lupin Hall
- Theater design expo, all day May 13 in the Nims Blackbox Theater
- Musical theater senior showcase, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 13 in Lupin Hall
- Visual arts exhibit, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 14
- Student-directed one-act plays, all day May 15 in the Nims Blackbox Theater
- Media arts film showcase, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 16 in Lupin Hall.
For a complete list of Celebration Season events, visit nocca.com/events.
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF LOUISIANA: The International School of Louisiana will hold a Family Fun Night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the City Park amusement park and Storyland, 7 Victory Ave. The fundraiser, which is open to the public, will feature a raffle, silent auction, music, food, games and fun for all ages. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.isl-edu.org/isl-family or $20 at the gate.
ST. ANN SCHOOL: The St. Ann School band will present its spring concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the gym of the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.
AUDUBON CHARTER SCHOOL: The Fais Do-Do school fair will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Audubon Charter School-Gentilly, 4720 Painters St., New Orleans. Audubon Gentilly utilizes a Montessori/bilingual (French and English) academic model, and the free Fais Do-Do will combine traditional festival fun with a celebration of multiculturalism. For information, email lspearman@asnola.org.
ATHLOS ACADEMY: The interim executive director of Athlos Academy of Jefferson Parish, Keisha Rogers, has been hired for the permanent position at the Terrytown charter school. Rogers is a West Bank resident and served as an instructional coach at the school before assuming the interim executive director role. Rogers earned her bachelor’s degree in education at Xavier University of Louisiana. She taught elementary and middle school students in a variety of schools for 10 years before earning her master’s degree in educational leadership in 2014. She also worked as an academic dean and assistant principal for the Jefferson Parish Public School System.
NOMMA: Jeffrey Warner, who teaches history and coaches soccer at the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy, has been honored with the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction Award from the National Society of High School Scholars. A student nominated Warner for the award, which recognizes devotion to inspiring students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders and citizens. For information on NOMMA, email info@nomma.net or call (504) 227-3810.
SCIHIGH: Sam Loftus, coordinator of the STEM department at the New Orleans Charter Science & Math High School in New Orleans, has been chosen as one of 60 advocates to mentor underrepresented and low-income students and guide them through the process of entering science research competitions. This mentorship program of the Society for Science & the Public is in its fifth year. Each advocate will mentor a cohort of three or more students, providing support as they complete science research projects and apply to compete in science research competitions. In addition to a $3,000 stipend, advocates also receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for training.
WALTER L. COHEN COLLEGE PREP: Kendrik James, a senior at Walter L. Cohen College Prep, has won the 2019 Congressional Art Competition for the 2nd Congressional District. James will travel to Washington, D.C., for the Congressional Art Competition’s reception where his artwork, “One for Beauty, All for Empowerment,” will be displayed. As the first-place winner, James has been awarded a $3,000 scholarship to the Savannah College of Art and Design, and his award-winning artwork will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol for one year.
JOHN CURTIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Freshmen Grayson Barron and Rachel Pizzolato, of John Curtis Christian School, have earned all-expense-paid trips to the five-day Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in Phoenix, Arizona, in May.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Academy of Our Lady junior Emily Mailhos placed first in sociology and senior Thanh Vo placed second in physics in Division 3 at the 2019 Louisiana State Rally at Louisiana State University on April 6. State Rally is an academic competition that includes more than 80 events.
NOCCA FOR ADULTS: In June and July, the NOCCA Institute will present a number of arts classes for adults. Confirmed classes include:
- New Copyright and Trademarking Rules for Artists, with Ashlye Keaton
- Ceramics Master Class for Beginners and Pros, with Nikki Jackson
- Four-Week Improv Experience, with Lauren Malara
- Intro to Stand-Up Comedy, with Lauren Malara
- One-Night Improv Comedy Crash Course, with Lauren Malara
- Stand-Up Comedy, Level 2: Stand-Up Comedy, with Lauren Malara
- Creole/Acadian Cuisine, with Chef Frank Brigtsen (two sessions)
- Tap Dance for Beginners, with Heidi Malnar
- Manual Photography: Creating Sophisticated Images Written in Light, Space and Time, with Stephen Billick
- Poetry Workshop, with Raina Zelinski
- Scriptwriting Boot Camp, with Rosary O'Neill
- So You Want to Write a Novel, taught by Anya Groner.
For a full list of Creative Class offerings. visit NOCCAInstitute.eventbrite.com.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Students at Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans have elected Katie Poirier as president of the 2019-20 Student Council executive board. Other executive board officers are Ava Buras, vice president; Molly Sirera, secretary; Theresa Falgoust, treasurer; Fiona Ching, artist chairlady; and Kahlé Perret, member-at-large chairlady.
ST. RITA: A recognition ceremony for seventh-graders finishing their time at St. Rita School in Harahan will be held at the 8:30 a.m. Mass on May 16 at 7100 Jefferson Highway. The St. Rita Home & School Association will hold a reception afterward. For information, call the school office at (504) 737-0744.