Winners of the fall 2018 Lou Reilly Award for sportsmanship at St. Mary's Dominican High School are Colette Carriere, varsity cross-country; Brooke Couret, varsity volleyball; Gabrielle Duhe, varsity swimming; Kate Nolan, junior varsity cross country; and Riley Sciambra, junior varsity volleyball.
The Lou Reily Award is presented to the athlete who continually tries to improve her skills, encourages those playing while she is not in the game, and gives her full effort. The student-athletes have a nominating vote in the selection of the award, although the final decisions are left to the coaches.
Elise Cresson was named by the Louisiana State Athletic Association to the 2018-19 Academic All-State Composite Team. That means her six-semester GPA must be an unweighted 4.0. The award is presented for exemplary academic achievement while participating in varsity high school athletics
Carriere, Duhe, Mazzanti and Wall were named to the LHSAA 2018-2019 All-Academic Team. The award is presented for outstanding academic achievement by maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher during the recipient’s academic career while participating in varsity high school athletics.