Nutrition educator Yvette Sapp, with the LSU AgCenter, will provide tips, tricks and lessons on healthy eating during a food and nutrition class being held from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27 at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive.
This program is part of a series that focuses on various health topics and includes a recipe tasting. Registration is available by calling (504) 658-2900 or emailing ysapp@agcenter.lsu.edu.
This program is intended for limited-income families who have young children, who are expecting a child, or who provide noncustodial care for children on a regular basis. It is held in partnership with LSU AgCenter and the Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program.
YOGA ON THE LAWN: The community is invited to attend a free yoga class on the front lawn of the Latter Library from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25. The class is open to all levels, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat or towel. The class will be held inside the Latter Library in case of inclement weather.
HEALTH INSURANCE HELP: Here's a reminder that open enrollment for health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace runs through Dec. 15, and Certified Application Counselors and Navigators will be available at the following library locations to provide in-person enrollment assistance to individuals, families, and small businesses and their employees.
Algiers Regional Library: 3014 Holiday Drive, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11.
Children's Resource Center Library: 913 Napoleon Ave., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12.
Mid-City Library: 4140 Canal St., 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15.
Nix Library: 1401 S. Carrollton Ave., 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 27 and 29; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 6, 11 and 13.
Those who can’t make it to the library for any of these dates or times can visit nolalibrary.org to see a list of additional Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment assistance locations throughout New Orleans.
Those who are signing up for the Health Insurance Marketplace will need the following:
- Social Security number (or document numbers for legal immigrants).
- Birth dates, Social Security numbers and mailing addresses of family members applying for coverage.
- Household size information.
- Pay stubs, W-2 forms, or "Wage and Tax Statements" for every member of a household applying.
- A best guess for 2019 household income.
- Policy numbers for any current health insurance
- A completed Employer Coverage Tool for every job-based insurance plan
- Current marketplace ID for those who had Marketplace coverage in 2018.
For those who think they can’t afford health insurance, they may be eligible for a tax credit.
Tax rebates are available to individuals and households with an income between 100 percent and 400 percent of the poverty level. This credit may be used immediately for lower monthly premiums (the amount paid for an insurance plan); or those who use less of their tax credit will receive a refund when federal taxes are filed. A subsidy estimate calculator can be found on nolalibrary.org.
HOLIDAY CLOSURES: All library locations will remain closed through Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.