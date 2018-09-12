The New Orleans Public Library has all of the resources that students need to ensure a successful school year.
One-on-one homework assistance can be found at the Main Library and at the Hubbell Library.
DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Students in grades kindergarten through 12 can go to the Hubbell Library from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The library is at 725 Pelican Ave.
The best tool in a child or teen’s backpack is a library card. With it, they have access to e-resources and databases such as:
- HomeworkLouisiana, which includes homework help and tutoring for kindergarten through basic college level, with live online tutors, skills builder, a writing center, career center and an adult education center.
- EBSCOhost offers a variety of proprietary full-text databases and popular databases from leading information providers.
- Britannica Library provides online encyclopedias designed for children, teens and adults consisting of articles, images, maps and a complete dictionary and atlas.
- ABCmouse.com – Library Edition provides a comprehensive online curriculum to help early learners to succeed in pre-K, kindergarten and early elementary programs. ABCMouse.com can only be accessed from within a library location.
To access the online tools, visit nolalibrary.org, click on For You, select For Children or For Teens, and go to e-Resources.
HOMEWORK AND COLLEGE PREP: Get help at the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday. A dedicated staff person is available in the Teen Zone to give teens one-on-one assistance using HomeworkLouisiana and help with navigating the college application process.
CAREER HELP: The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library are sponsoring a Career Workshop Series covering a wide range of professional development topics. The next workshop, "How Can I Talk to My Boss?" is being held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Main Library.
This workshop is designed for those who would like to improve communication on uncomfortable topics, such as work performance and asking for a raise. Topics include verbal and nonverbal communications designed to achieve success with supervisors. To see the full schedule of programs in the Career Workshop Series, visit nolalibrary.org.
SNAP HELP: The Broadmoor Improvement Association's social work interns will provide assistance with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and case management assistance from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 14, at the Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad Ave. For more information or to make an appointment, call (504) 249-5130 or email semaj@broadmoorimprovement.com.
MEET YOUR COUNCILWOMAN: A community conversation with City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen will be held at the East New Orleans Regional Library from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15. Nguyen will be available to discuss ideas for growing a successful community. The library is at 5641 Read Blvd.