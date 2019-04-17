HEALTH COACH PROGRAM: Delgado Community College will announce a new health coach certificate program in the Division of Workforce and Professional Development at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, with a proposed start in the fall. The program is being designed to meet credentialing agency standards, a requirement for student eligibility to be tested for board certification through the National Board of Medical Examiners. LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans is a partner with Delgado and providing technical assistance in the curriculum design, development and implementation of the comprehensive plan. For information, visit www.dcc.edu.