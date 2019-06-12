TRANSLATION PROGRAM: The University of New Orleans' Department of English and Foreign Languages is accepting applications for admission into its new certificate program in translation and interpreting, the only combined legal and health care translation and interpreting certificate program in the state. This nondegree program will teach the techniques and codes of practice in the fields of Spanish/English, English/Spanish translation and interpreting. For information and applications, see uno.edu
DOCTORAL PROGRAM: Tulane University's School of Social Work is launching an online doctorate in social work program with Noodle Partners. The first online doctorate program at Tulane and the only degree program of its kind in the Gulf South, it will go live September. The 56-credit program can be pursued in a 2½-year format. Applications are now being accepted. For information, see socialwork.tulane.edu.
HEALTH GRADS: Harold Lynch, of New Orleans, earned a bachelor's degree in cardio respiratory care, and Kelsea Sanford, of Mandeville, earned a doctorate in physical therapy during the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences commencement ceremony May 18. Five other graduates from elsewhere in Louisiana were among 864 graduates.
FRANCISCAN MISSIONARIES UNIVERSITY GRADS: Approximately 170 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University students were conferred master's, bachelor's or associate degrees during the university’s commencement exercises in Baton Rouge recently. Local students included:
- Master of Medical Science in physician assistant studies: Lauren Elizabeth Bourgeois, Paulina; Mamie Cortez Keller, Reserve; Harold Edward Zylicz II, River Ridge
- Bachelor of Science in nursing: Elana Teresa Marrero-Savoie, LaPlace
- Bachelor of Science in respiratory therapy: Michelle Roshto Moll, Kenner
- Associate of Science in physical therapist assistant: Kylie Alexandra Scioneaux, Vacherie; Taylor Ann Terrio, Paulina
- Associate of Science in radiologic technology: Brooke E. Cannatella, Paulina; Brandon M. Dufrene, Luling