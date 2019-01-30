ST. MARY MAGDALEN: The board of the St. Mary Magdalen Parents' Club will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 in Massett Hall, 6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie.
SCIENCE TEACHING WORKSHOP: Core Element will present a free teacher workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 2, for teachers with students in grades three through eight. The workshop in the Oliver St. Pé Center at the University of New Orleans will use the 5E instructional model as a framework for lesson design as teachers will delve deeper into the new Louisiana Student Standards for Science with a focus on Earth science. A $25 refundable fee is required to register for the free workshop. Participating teachers will receive four contact hours and a $50 stipend funded with support from the Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation. To register, visit core4kids.org. To learn more about this and future workshops, call (504) 280-5715 or contact Tracey Zelden at tracey.zelden@core4kids.org.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: New student registration at St. Ann Catholic School will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, in the cafeteria of the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.
NOCCA VISUAL ARTS: The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will present a Carnival Creations visual arts workshop from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6-27, at NOCCA, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. Students in grades eight through 11 will use cardboard, paper, glue and paint to create fanciful, sculptural body adornment. There is a $35 supply fee; a limited number of financial aid discounts are available by using the code FINAIDVA. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
ST. MARY MAGDALEN: A general meeting of the St. Mary Magdalen Parents' Club will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in Massett Hall, 6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL PRAYER BREAKFAST: John Devlin, executive director of schools for the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, will be the guest speaker when Brother Martin High School holds its annual prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Southern Yacht Club, 105 N. Roadway St., New Orleans. The breakfast is sponsored by the Parents Club and the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Alumni Association. Tickets are $50 per person at brothermartin.com/prayer-breakfast or (504) 284-6700; registration will close Feb. 6.
with photo ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL HIGH SCHOOL: Nick Monica has been named football coach at the Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie. He succeeds Jay Roth, who will remain the athletics director. A member of the Archbishop Rummel High School staff for 14 years, Monica has been considered Roth’s second-in-command as the football team’s defensive coordinator. Monica also has been baseball coach for eight years. He will remain the baseball coach through the 2019 season. Monica is a graduate of the University of New Orleans, where he played baseball. He and his wife, Casey, live in Metairie with their daughters Landri and Logan.
BROTHER MARTIN MUSIC: The National Association for Music Education has selected Brother Martin High School senior Cameron Balser to play percussion in its All-National Honor Ensemble Orchestra. Balser was competing against the best high school musicians from each state. He is the first Brother Martin student and bandsman to receive this honor. Balser performed with the orchestra in Orlando, Florida, in November after a week of training and practice. After the performance, the conductor, Jean Montès, of Loyola University New Orleans, asked him to assist with the Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestra.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: At the Academy of Our Lady in Marrero, 17 students recently earned certification as nursing aides by completing the required hours of training and successfully passing the competency evaluation required by the Louisiana Department of Health. These students are taking Academy of Our Lady's Health Occupation Internship II elective in addition to their required college preparatory curriculum. The students certified as nursing aides are Olivia Arnold, Magen Authement, Alyssa Bordelon, Angelle Bruchi, Jaylynn Dibble, Kristin Garland, Madison Graefenstein, Ashlyn Gulizo, Char'Donnay Hawkins, Hailey Lovell, Alexis Marshall, Emily Parker, Vicotira Parria, Danielle Poussard, Kayla Rico, Ashley Roché and Alyra Youyoute,
BELLE CHASSE ACADEMY: Chef Emeril Lagasse and the Emeril Lagasse Foundation will be establishing a culinary garden and teaching kitchen at Belle Chasse Academy. With the five-year foundation grant, the school will expand its gardening program and build an outdoor culinary learning center. The center will house classes conducted by the garden coordinator, culinary instructor, health teacher and classroom teachers, as well as guest experts such as chefs, farmers, economists and scientists. The grant also will fund renovation of the existing culinary classroom, the completion of its hydroponic lettuce produce system and the expansion of the school’s vegetable production garden.
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR SCHOOL: The Moisant Kiwanis Club recently presented bicycles to two third-grade students at St. Edward the Confessor School in Metairie through its Bikes for Books program. Third-graders Brailen Arguelles and Alton "Trey" Guillot received the reward through a random drawing of tickets that students earned for each book they read during the school year.
OPEN HOUSES
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF LOUISIANA: The parents of prospective kindergarten students can tour the Early Childhood Campus of the International School of Louisiana from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the ISL Dixon Campus, 4040 Eagle St., New Orleans. Classes will be in session and space will be limited; the tour is for adults-only. To register, email development@isl-edu.org or call (504) 229-4375. The Dixon Campus offers a French and Spanish immersion program for children from kindergarten through second grade. Apply at enrollnola.org.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: An open house for the parents of prospective St. Ann students will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, in the cafeteria, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. Walk-through tours for families are offered every Monday and Thursday that school is in session, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the office, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.
AUDUBON GENTILLY: Audubon Gentilly is holding an open house for prospective students from prekindergarten through second grade and their parents at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434. To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.
KENNER DISCOVERY HEALTH SCIENCES ACADEMY: An open house for the families of prospective freshmen and sophomores will be held at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Vintage Campus, 201 Vintage Drive, Kenner. For information, visit discoveryhsf.org.
YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for the families of prospective kindergarten and first-grade students from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Harvey Early Learning Center of the Young Audiences Charter School, 3400 Sixth St. At the same time, there will be an open house for prospective students in grades two through nine and their families at the Young Audiences Kate Middleton Campus, 1407 Virgil St., Gretna. For information, visit yacharterschool.org or call (504) 304-6332.