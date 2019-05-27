BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: The Marty Gras concert to benefit the Marty Hurley Band Endowment at Brother Martin High School will be held at 6 p.m. May 30 at Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans. The concert honors drummer and former Brother Martin band director Marty Hurley. Tickets are $25, or $100 for VIPs, who will enjoy balcony viewing, drink coupons and food. All proceeds will benefit the Marty Hurley Band Endowment. For information and sponsorship, contact the Brother Martin Advancement Office at (504) 284-6700, email alumni@brothermartin.com or visit www.brothermartin.com/martygras.
ST. JOHN MAGNET SCHOOLS: The Garyville/Mount Airy Math and Science Magnet School is accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year. Applications are available at gmm.stjohn.k12.la.us or from the school at 240 La. 54, Garyville, and may be returned to the school. To be eligible, students entering second or third grade must score a mastery (75%) or above on district benchmarks or meet bulletin 1508 for gifted exceptionality. Students entering fourth through eighth grade must have maintained a 3.0 cumulative GPA or have maintained at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA and earned mastery or advanced in math or science.
NOMMA: The New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy will hold an open house for prospective students in grades eight through 12 and their families at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the NOMMA Annex, 501 O'Bannon, Suite 101, Algiers. The entrance is on Heerman Street at the rear of the annex. NOMMA is open to all New Orleans-area students eighth to 11th grade at NOMMA through enrollnola.org, with priority given to military dependents. For more information, call (504) 227-3810 or go to www.nomma.net.
NOCCA MEDIA ARTS: Students in the media arts department at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts have developed a vinyl album, "Mars Fest," compiling 15 songs produced by NOCCA media arts students. The students said the nondigital platform allowed the artists to experience a new magic from their music. The vinyl manufacturers, New Orleans Record Press, invited the NOCCA media arts students to witness the pressing of the album.