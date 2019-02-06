As the city celebrates Black History Month, the Amistad Research Center and Dashiki Project Theatre are recognizing the theater's 50th anniversary with a revival of “A Hand Is on the Gate” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, and Saturday, Feb. 9, at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz and Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St.
Arranged by Roscoe Lee Brown and adapted and directed by the late Dr. Ted Gilliam, the production includes African-American music and poetry by Paul Lawrence Dunbar, Langston Hughes, Mari E. Evans, Julian Bond, Margaret Walker and James Weldon Johnson.
Founded in New Orleans in 1968 by Gilliam, playwright Norbert R. Davidson and scenic designer Warren Kenner, the theater gained local acclaim for the development of its acting corps, including award-winning actors Carol Sutton, Gwendolyn Foxworth, Patricia Hill-McElveen, Harold Evans, Adella Gautier and Donald Matthews.
The event is free but seating is limited. To reserve tickets visit www.eventbrite.com.
LOCAL BLACK HISTORY: The New Orleans Public Library and the New Orleans Recreation Department will celebrate Black History Month with a program about "Black Resistance and Resiliency in New Orleans" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Milne Recreation Center, 5420 Franklin Ave.
The free event will feature performances, readings and exhibits about African-Americans who have helped shape our community. For information contact Antonia Hernandez, NORD Cultural Programs manager, at nordccultural@nola.gov.
GET YAH PRAISE ON: Be in that number for the 11th annual Get Yah Praise On celebration of Black History Month from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St.
The family event features gospel music. Portable chairs and blankets are welcome. For information visit www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
Legislative breakfast
All are invited to the National Coalition of 100 Black Women’s 2019 Legislative Breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Southern University at New Orleans conference center, 6400 Press St.
Along with breakfast, topics of discussion will include economic development, infrastructure and fiscal issues. For information, contact Yvonne Mitchell-Grubb at (504) 228-1947 or email info@nc100bw-nola.org.
Roneagles nest building
“Be a Roneagle and Soar ... the Legacy Continues” is the recruitment call for McDonogh 35 College Preparatory High School as it prepares to join the InspireNOLA charter school network for the 2019-2020 school year.
The New Orleans community, along with McDonogh 35 alumni, students and parents, are invited to brainstorm about the school’s future during Town Hall meetings at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the McDonogh 35 campus, 4000 Cadillac St.
“McDonogh 35 is a part of the New Orleanian tradition,” said Jamar McKneely, InspireNOLA CEO, who plans to “carry on the school’s tremendous legacy and history.”
InspireNOLA and McDonogh 35 Alumni Association leaders will sign a memorandum of understanding to underscore the charter organization’s commitment to the school at the Feb. 12 meeting.
The partnership “will help to preserve the great legacy of McDonogh 35 while ensuring the school’s success,” said Gertrude Ivory, McDonogh 35 Alumni Association president.
For information visit www.mcdonogh.la.opc.schoolinsites.com.