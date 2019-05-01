Metairie Woman's Club celebrated its 80th anniversary in April. When the club first met in 1939, Metairie was beginning a growth spurt driven by cheaper land, lower taxes and larger lots than in Orleans Parish. Young families moving into the area wanted schools, libraries and churches. The women wanted a club where they could meet other young women and also become active in civic and philanthropic activities.
The club has grown from 17 members at that first meeting to 115 members now, standing by their motto of "Think, Resolve, Act." Club activities through the years have included selling war bonds during World War II and pressing for construction of the Metairie Library, which received its first complete encyclopedia set from the club.
Club members worked with U.S. Rep. Hale Boggs for construction of lake levees and a hospital, where the club chartered the auxiliary.
The club's Christmas in October fundraiser has supported donations to three organizations per year, including Lafreniere Park, St. Elizabeth's Home for Girls, the Diabetes Association, Cancer Crusaders, Pennies for Bread and Grace House. For 10 years, its scholarship fund has provided a $2,500 college scholarship each year for a young woman from east Jefferson.