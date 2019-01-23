Saints quarterback Drew Brees has long been studied by wary NFL defenses and by other signal callers looking for the secrets behind his precision passing skills.
Now, he’s also being studied by a middle school social studies class.
No. 9 was right there on the display boards at the recent Bayou Lacombe Middle School social studies fair, somewhere among the Statue of Liberty, George Washington Carver, Mayan ruins and YouTube sensations.
Michael Bravo, an 11-year-old sixth-grader at the Lacombe school, chose Brees as his topic.
“I never knew that much about him. I knew I would see him on Sunday games, but all I knew was that he played football,” Michael said.
Then Michael’s dad, Jonatan Bravo, showed him a video of Brees with his son playing flag football.
“I thought he looked like a really cool guy,” Michael said.
And that's how his project, which is less about football and more about Brees the man, was born.
Social studies teacher Michelle Day described the class project, a tradition at the Lacombe school.
“I told students to pick something that you’re interested in,” she said. “The topic had to fall under one of nine disciplines: sociology, geography, economics, anthropology, history, political science, problem-solving, exposition or demonstration."
Michael’s project might have fallen under the sociology or exposition headings, but as Day noted: “He (Brees) is part of New Orleans history at this point.”
Titled “Drew Brees: Road to Becoming a Saint,” Michael’s display is a timeline in the form of a roadway. Viewers follow it from Brees’ childhood in Austin, Texas; to college at Purdue University; to the NFL and the San Diego Chargers; to a devastating injury; and finally to New Orleans.
Day said of Michael, who describes himself as a not-so-big football fan: “He’s very knowledgeable about Drew. When he presented his project in class students could ask questions, and he was able to answer the majority.
“The kids were really excited because he first presented right before the playoff game.”
Michael said the project includes how Brees moved here two months after he signed with the Saints.
“He helped with rebuilding after (Hurricane) Katrina and contributed time and money to charitable causes in New Orleans. He created the Brees Dream Foundation and donated over $25 million to the foundation.”
His biggest surprise, Michael said, was learning about Brees’ potentially career-ending shoulder dislocation and rotator cuff tear; a huge physical challenge he had to overcome to succeed.
He was impressed with Brees' perseverance: "How he gets through things like his injury without getting any accuracy or strength taken away from him. And his attitude in life," Michael said. "He gets through things no matter how hard."
Michael said he'll remember the lesson from the essay that accompanied his project: “Drew Brees' character is inspiring. I have gained a new respect for him," it reads. "He has proved that with hard work, dedication and believing in yourself anything is possible.
"That is why in New Orleans we call him the G.O.A.T. (the Greatest of All Time.)"
Whether the Saints will win and make it to the Super Bowl is still up in the air, but Michael knows the final score on his big project.
In a win that Brees likely would approve of, all of Michael's work in researching, writing the paper and creating the display paid off: He got an A.